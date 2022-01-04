Technology News
Best Deals You Can Find on Popular Fast Chargers (10W or Above) Right Now

Fast chargers/ wall chargers quickly juice up your smart devices, and here are some options for you.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 4 January 2022 19:36 IST
New devices are now coming with fast charging technologies that save users' time in charging them. These chargers can juice up smartphones, speakers, earphones, headphones, smartbands, power banks, among others. Some of these devices support high-speed charging as compared to others. We have curated a list of charges with different wattage rating. If you are looking for fast chargers for your smart devices, then consider these popular options.

1. Oraimo Elite

Oraimo Elite is a dual-port wall charger with a 12W rating. It is fitted with a smart chip for over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection. Its adapter is fitted with an LED light to indicate that charging status. Also, the adapter has a durable casing that protects it from bumps and scrapes.

LED Indicator
₹ 329

The cable of the Oraimo Elite fast charger has a durable joint design.

2. Mi Superfast Charger (2021)

This Mi superfast charger delivers 27W fast charging and is compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. This adapter has a premium build and sports a minimalistic design. It features 10-layer protection that shields your device from surges, overheating, short-circuit and more.

10-Layer Protection
₹ 549

The Mi superfast charger has a working temperature range of -10 to 50 degrees Celsius.

3. Mi Wall Charger

The Mi wall charger comes with a 1.2-metre USB Type-A to Micro-USB cable. The charger is rated to offer up to 10W charging. Also, its cable can facilitate data transfer at speeds of up to 480MBps, the company says. It provides 380V surge protection and protection from overheating.

Surge Protection
₹ 499

The cable of this Mi wall charger has strong joints to protect it from physical damage.

4. Oraimo Wall Charger

This 22.5W fast charger from Oraimo is equipped with USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports. It supports Power Delivery (PD) fast charge and several other protocols like Dash Charge, QC3.0 and more. This adapter is designed to shield your devices from over-voltage, short-circuit, surges, and overheating.

Dual-Port Design
₹ 849

The Oraimo wall charger comes with a USB Type-C cable that also supports data syncing.

5. Portronics Adapto One

Portronics Adapto One is an 18W fast charger that comes with a 1-metre USB Type-C cable. This charger is certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS); it shields your devices from overcurrent, over-voltage, short-circuits, and overheating. It is compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 technology.

Compact Design
₹ 299

The Portronics Adapto One wall charger has a compact design and weighs only 51g.

6. Dr Vaku Wall Charger

The Dr Vaku wall charger is equipped with two ports, USB Type-A and USB Type-C, that support PD 3.0 and Qualcomm QC3.0 fast charging technologies. It offers a maximum of 20W power output that can charge that battery of an iPhone 12 to 50 percent in 30 minutes, the company says.

Widely Compatible
₹ 999

The Dr Vaku wall charger shields your device from overcurrent, short-circuits, and overheating.

7. Luxos VOOC Flash Charger

The Luxos VOOC flash charger is primarily designed for Realme devices. It is also compatible with Apple, Samsung Galaxy, and several other devices. Its adapter features seven layers of protection that shield your device from short circuits, overcharging, overheating and more.

For Realme Devices
₹ 999

This offering from Luxos comes with a durable and long-lasting adapter.

8. Ugreen Wall Charger

This wall charger by Ugreen delivers 65W fast charging. It is equipped with three USB Type-C ports and a USB Type-A port to charge up to four devices simultaneously. This charger's smart chip is claimed to automatically detect and deliver the optimum output to your device.

Low-Temperature Operation
₹ 4,029

The Ugreen wall charger features GaN technology that ensures a low-temperature operation.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Best Deals You Can Find on Popular Fast Chargers (10W or Above) Right Now
