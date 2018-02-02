Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Windows 10 Finally More Popular Than Windows 7 Worldwide: StatCounter

 
02 February 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Windows 10 Finally More Popular Than Windows 7 Worldwide: StatCounter

Highlights

  • Windows 10 had 42.78 percent of the desktop market share
  • Windows 7's share stood at 41.86 percent, according to StatCounter
  • In India, Windows 7 still has 59.38 percent market share

Windows 10 might finally be the most popular version of Windows out there. As per web analytics firm StatCounter, Windows 10 received 42.78 percent of the desktop market, finally edging out 8-year-old Windows 7, which scored 41.86 percent. Interestingly, in India Windows 7 continues to be in the lead with 59.38 percent marketshare according to StatCounter, while Windows 10 stands at just 17.19 percent.

Microsoft Windows 10 has managed to reach the milestone more than two years after it was launched. The reported figures show Windows 10 saw an increase of 1.09 percent compared to December last year when it had a market share of 41.69 percent. At the same time, Windows 7 lost 0.03 percentage points.

In the future, the gap would grow as Windows 7 is slowly becoming obsolete especially since Microsoft pulled mainstream support for the OS. However, Windows 7 users will keep getting security updates till 2020.

Interestingly, one year ago, in January 2017, the difference was quite big and Windows 7 was the clear winner with 47.46 percent market share. In comparison, Windows 10 had managed 32.84 percent by then.

As for the other versions of Windows, currently, they are all flatlining under 10 percent. Windows 8.1 is the third most popular version of Windows with an overall share of just 8.72 percent. Other than that Windows XP has a 3.36 percent market share. Additionally, even Windows Vista, with a 0.74 percent share, is clinging on with some users.

It's worth pointing out that StatCounter Global Stats data is based on visits to websites running StatCounter's code, and don't necessarily reflect the Windows install base. According to Netmarketshare, for example, Windows 10 is still well behind Windows 7.

Microsoft in November last year had announced that Windows 10 was running on more than 600 million active devices. The list of devices includes desktops, tablets, Xbox One consoles, HoloLens headsets, and Surface Hub devices, in addition to some dated, Windows 10 Mobile-based smartphones. The number was well short of the original aim of having billion users by 2018.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Windows, StatCounter, Windows 7, Windows 10
Chrome OS 64 Announced With New Screenshot Feature, Android App Optimisations, and More
Bigbasket Says It Has Raised $300 Million in a Round Led by China's Alibaba
Windows 10 Finally More Popular Than Windows 7 Worldwide: StatCounter
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 8 Gets a Rs. 8,000 Price Cut, Nokia 5 Price Slashed Rs. 1,000
  2. Google Assistant Go Arrives on Play Store With Most Features Intact
  3. Moto X4 (6GB) Review
  4. Redmi 5A Rose Gold Colour Variant Arrives in India, Goes on Sale Today
  5. iPhone X Sales 'Surpass Expectations' in Apple's Biggest Ever Quarter
  6. WhatsApp Active Users Hit 1.5 Billion, 60 Billion Messages Sent Daily
  7. Nokia 8 Sirocco Variant Trademarked by HMD Global
  8. Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9 Android 8.0 Oreo Update Now Rolling Out
  9. Honor 7X 32GB Red Limited Edition Variant Listed on Amazon India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Battery Capacities Revealed in New Leak
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.