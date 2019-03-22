Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A90 to Feature a Notchless Display and Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Tips Samsung Website

, 22 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A90 to Feature a Notchless Display and Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Tips Samsung Website

Photo Credit: Trending Leaks

Samsung Galaxy A90 is expected to be unveiled on April 10

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A90 is likely to pack a pop-up selfie camera
  • The phone is rumoured to feature a 6.41-inch screen
  • The Galaxy A90 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A90 is almost confirmed to be the South Korean company's first smartphone with a notchless screen and pop-up selfie camera. Ahead of its upcoming Galaxy A Series event, Samsung seems to have accidentally made a microsite live on its Indonesia website that seemingly confirms that the upcoming Galaxy A90 will feature a notchless screen and will be the only smartphone in the company's A Series with such a screen. Separately, an online report claims that the Galaxy A90 will be housing a battery smaller than the one present in the Galaxy A50.

The Samsung Galaxy A Series microsite, which can be found on the company's Indonesia website, seems to be incomplete right now and doesn't include any specifics about the company's upcoming Galaxy A90 smartphone, except that it will have a notchless screen. The listing was first spotted by Dutch website GalaxyClub.nl.

“All screen and no bezel. The maxed out Notchless Infinity screen gives you the sharpest details, depth, and true-to-life colours for a super immersive experience,” the description on Samsung website reads. “Whether you're into games, sharing photos, or just kicking back watching some flicks, the ultra-vibrant Super AMOLED screen makes all your media come to life.”

samsung galaxy a series website Samsung Galaxy A90

Samsung Galaxy A90 is said to be featuring a notchless display

Although there is no reference to a pop-up selfie camera on the webpage, there have been rumours about Samsung's plans to include a popup selfie camera in the Galaxy A90. Reports indicate that the Galaxy A90 will also come equipped with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and might be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy A90 is expected to sport a 6.41-inch display.

According to another report in GalaxyClub.nl, the Galaxy A90 will be packing a battery smaller than the 4,000mAh present in the Galaxy A50. The report doesn't mention a specific battery size.

To recall, Samsung is hosting press events on April 10 in multiple cities, where it will be introducing the new Galaxy A-series smartphones. Some of the smartphones that are expected to make their debut on the day are Galaxy A90, Galaxy A60, and Galaxy A70.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A90, Samsung Galaxy A90 specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Walmart to Take on Google Stadia, Microsoft Project xCloud With Its Own Game Streaming Service: Report
Smart TV
Samsung Galaxy A90 to Feature a Notchless Display and Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Tips Samsung Website
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Google's Inbox by Gmail Will Shut Down in Two Weeks
  2. T-Series Finally Overtakes PewDiePie to Become the Biggest YouTube Channel
  3. Redmi Go to Go on Sale for First Time via Flipkart, Mi.com at 12 Noon Today
  4. Redmi Go and Redmi Note 7 Kernel Sources Released by Xiaomi
  5. Amazon India's Big Apple Sale Has Kicked Off With These Deals
  6. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android 9 Pie Update Appears Imminent
  7. Disney Now Owns Hotstar After Buying Star India as Part of $71 Billion Fox Deal
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  9. Windows 7 Users Now Being Warned of the Impending End of Security Updates
  10. Everything You Need to Know About Following IPL 2019 Online
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.