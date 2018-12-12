NDTV Gadgets360.com

Realme Buds and Realme U1 Iconic Case to Go on Sale in January, CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms

, 12 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme Buds and Realme U1 Iconic Case to Go on Sale in January, CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms

Highlights

  • Realme Buds are now confirmed to arrive in January
  • They will be sold on Amazon India, Flipkart, Realme.com
  • The Realme Buds are priced in India at Rs. 499

At the Realme U1 launch event, Realme Mobiles also launched the Realme Buds and the Realme U1 Iconic Case. The prices of the earphones and case were unveiled at the event, and they was expected to go on sale alongside the Realme U1 itself, but that didn't happen. Now, Realme Mobiles CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme Buds will be made available in January 2019, alongside the Realme U1 Iconic Case. While the former will be sold on Amazon India, Flipkart, and the Realme official website as well, the latter will only be sold via Amazon India and the Realme website. To recall, the Realme Buds comes with 11nm driver units, a magnetic switch design with Kevlar fabric wire, and a 3-button in-line remote.

In the second episode of #AskMasdhav, Sheth confirms that the Realme Buds will be available in January on Amazon India, Flipkart and the company's official site as well. The Realme Buds are priced in India at Rs. 499, and come with 11mm audio drivers for powerful bass, that is touted to be 160 percent louder than the standard 10mm driver earphones.

The cable wire is protected with Kevlar fibre that ensures durability and less tangling. The remote with three tactile inline buttons can help control music, handle phone calls, and even summon Google Assistant. The earphones have a 1.25 metre cable length, and weigh only 13.5 grams. The sound frequency rate offered is between 20-20,000Hz, and the sound pressure level is at 106dB. The Realme U1 Iconic Case on the other hand is said to feature a durable TPU material, tactile buttons, and a wrist strap attachment.

In the #AskMadhav video, Sheth reiterates that all Realme devices will be upgraded to ColorOS 5.2 by the end of this month, and Android Pie based on Color OS 6 will also arrive on all phones within the next two quarter. He also confirmed that all the phones launching next year will come with Google Lens support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Buds, Realme Case
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
LG Gram 17, Gram 2-in-1 Unveiled Ahead of CES 2019 Launch Next Month
Pricee
Realme Buds and Realme U1 Iconic Case to Go on Sale in January, CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Nex Dual Screen With Two Displays, Three Cameras Launched
  2. Amazon Sale Offers Phones and Other Refurbished Xiaomi Products Starting at Rs. 387
  3. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB RAM, Warp Charge 30 Launched
  4. ZenFone Max Pro M2 Launched at Rs. 12,999, Max M2 at Rs. 9,999: Highlights
  5. Warframe Fortuna Update Now Live on PS4 and Xbox One
  6. Facebook CEO Reaches Out to Microsoft President for Help: Report
  7. Asus ZenFone Max M2 vs ZenFone Max Pro M2: What's the Difference?
  8. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  9. Reliance Jio Board Approves Spin-Off of Fibre, Towers Businesses
  10. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Emerges 'Unscathed' From US Congress Hearing
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.