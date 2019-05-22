Technology News
  • Home
  • Microsoft
  • Microsoft News
  • Windows 10 May 2019 Update Rolling Out Widely via Stable Channel, Brings Windows Sandbox, New Delivery Mechanism, and More

Windows 10 May 2019 Update Rolling Out Widely via Stable Channel, Brings Windows Sandbox, New Delivery Mechanism, and More

The Windows health dashboard has also gone live for users.

By | Updated: 22 May 2019 12:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Windows 10 May 2019 Update Rolling Out Widely via Stable Channel, Brings Windows Sandbox, New Delivery Mechanism, and More

The update also introduces more controls over installation behaviour for users

Highlights
  • Windows Sandbox can be used for testing apps in isolation
  • The update requires at least 32GB of free system storage
  • Cortana is now separated from the search bar on home page

Microsoft has finally begun the rollout of the Windows 10 May 2019 update – the next major build of Windows 10 - via the stable channel. The update is being rolled out in a throttled fashion and will soon reach users across the globe. The Windows 10 May 2019 update comes with new features such as enhanced control over update installation and a dedicated sandbox for testing apps among others. The rollout of Windows 10 May 2019 update is accompanied by the release of Windows health dashboard to let users know about the status of updates, bugs associated with them, and a lot more.

The Windows 10 May 2019 update will require a minimum 32GB of storage for both 32-bit and 64-bit versions of the operating system. Additionally, users will have to make sure that they don't have an SD card or a USB drive plugged in their PC, or else, the update won't install on their system. After arriving for the Windows Insider Release Preview Ring and later through Microsoft's Media Creation tool last month, the Windows 10 May 2019 update is finally being released on a wider basis for users via the stable channel, just as Microsoft had promised.

Among the key changes introduced by the update is a new delivery mechanism that grants users more control as to when they want to install an update. The new changes will let users pause all update activity for 35 days, and choose to install the update manually. As for the Windows health dashboard, it will let users check the status of updates, and understand any potential issues associated with it. Moreover, the integrated Cortana search bar has been separated and it is now available as a separate Cortana button and a dedicated search bar, a change that has been under testing since the beginning of 2019.

Another major change is the introduction of Windows Sandbox, a virtualisation feature that will let users test programs in an isolated environment so that it cannot harm the native system. Microsoft is taking a cautious approach and has announced that the update will be available in a phased manner to make sure that the Windows 10 October 2018 update's woes are not replicated again. You can check for Windows 10 May 2019 update on your PC by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 10, Windows 10 May 2019 Update
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Apple Offers Free Repairs to 13-Inch MacBook Pro Units Plagued by ‘Flexgate’ Display Issues
Airtel, Vodafone Lose 30 Million Subscribers in March, Jio Adds 9.4 Million: TRAI
Honor Smartphones
Windows 10 May 2019 Update Rolling Out Widely via Stable Channel, Brings Windows Sandbox, New Delivery Mechanism, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Camera Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  3. Reliance Retail Set to Disrupt Amazon, Walmart-Flipkart: Forrester
  4. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  5. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  6. Sony Is Exiting the Smartphone Business in India, Other Markets
  7. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  8. OnePlus Reveals New India-Specific Features Coming to OxygenOS
  9. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  10. ISRO Successfully Launches Earth Observation Satellite RISAT-2B
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.