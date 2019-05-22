Microsoft has finally begun the rollout of the Windows 10 May 2019 update – the next major build of Windows 10 - via the stable channel. The update is being rolled out in a throttled fashion and will soon reach users across the globe. The Windows 10 May 2019 update comes with new features such as enhanced control over update installation and a dedicated sandbox for testing apps among others. The rollout of Windows 10 May 2019 update is accompanied by the release of Windows health dashboard to let users know about the status of updates, bugs associated with them, and a lot more.

The Windows 10 May 2019 update will require a minimum 32GB of storage for both 32-bit and 64-bit versions of the operating system. Additionally, users will have to make sure that they don't have an SD card or a USB drive plugged in their PC, or else, the update won't install on their system. After arriving for the Windows Insider Release Preview Ring and later through Microsoft's Media Creation tool last month, the Windows 10 May 2019 update is finally being released on a wider basis for users via the stable channel, just as Microsoft had promised.

Among the key changes introduced by the update is a new delivery mechanism that grants users more control as to when they want to install an update. The new changes will let users pause all update activity for 35 days, and choose to install the update manually. As for the Windows health dashboard, it will let users check the status of updates, and understand any potential issues associated with it. Moreover, the integrated Cortana search bar has been separated and it is now available as a separate Cortana button and a dedicated search bar, a change that has been under testing since the beginning of 2019.

Another major change is the introduction of Windows Sandbox, a virtualisation feature that will let users test programs in an isolated environment so that it cannot harm the native system. Microsoft is taking a cautious approach and has announced that the update will be available in a phased manner to make sure that the Windows 10 October 2018 update's woes are not replicated again. You can check for Windows 10 May 2019 update on your PC by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates.