For today's generation of professionals and creators, just another computer won't do. You can't pick up a machine that'll slow you down or doesn't go with your style. It's even more relevant as we look into the 'new normal' of work, study, and play.

Dell's XPS line of computers has always been built for the future. These computers promise a premium experience along with an elegant design to offer a superior experience no matter where you take it. Everything from carefully selecting the right material to the components that power these machines, Dell's XPS laptops have been industry leaders.

With the same goals, Dell has now introduced the latest models of its XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops in India. The new Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops are loaded with cutting-edge technologies that help bring a set of powerful features. If you're a creator or a young professional, the Dell XPS lineup of laptops is what you should be checking out right now.

While both Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15 cater to a different set of professionals, their core purpose remains central to the XPS theme. A premium design matched with a number of innovative features brings an ultimate experience that enables creators to bring their ideas to the world. These beautifully crafted laptops aren't just good-looking, but they're highly powerful under the hood too.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest features in the new Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15 laptops:

Design that catches everyone's attention

The latest Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops are gorgeous. A good-looking laptop design isn't just for the world to notice, but it can be quite useful to you, as a user, too. Thanks to the thin-and-light nature of these new laptops, it's easier to carry them around or fit into your existing workstation.

Dell's new XPS laptops are built using machined aluminum from one block, carbon fiber, Corning Gorilla Glass, and woven glass fiber. The laptops promise a premium experience for both work and play. Dell says each material it uses to build these laptops is chosen in a way to maximize performance while still creating a machine that's visually appealing to everyone.

Take the new Dell XPS 13 for a spin, and you'll notice its durable and lightweight design winning you over. It's the ideal laptop for young professionals who want both performance and portability. Dell XPS 13 (2020) comes with a new 4-sided InfinityEdge display that's been in development for the last seven years. The result is a stunning display with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 91.5-percent.

Design is at the front and centre of these new XPS laptop models. The larger display is accompanied by an edge-to-edge keyboard, a large touchpad that stretches the overall usable area, making it easier for creators to work on their ideas. The twin-coil hinge allows users to easily open the laptop using just one hand.

That's not all, the gorgeous display also features Eyesafe technology that reduces the amount of blue light going into your eyes. This means lesser eye strain for a longer period of usage, letting you get your work done without the harmful effects of staring at a display.

Unmatched performance that gets things done

Looks aren't everything when it comes to the new Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops. With the new 10th generation Intel Core processors, the new XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops are future-ready. You wouldn't need to worry about the laptops slowing you down. The question is - what will you do with all the free time you'll be left with?

Besides the powerful new CPUs, Dell's XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops also come with an advanced thermal design. Given their form factor, it's important to have an efficient thermal management system to maximize performance without heating up the entire machine. There's a dual-fan setup along with GORE thermal insulation to keep your system cool as you focus on your work, or play.

The Killer AX1650 chipset inside the new Dell XPS laptops enables faster, more stable Wi-Fi 6 connections. The technology can automatically detect and prioritize network traffic so that you're able to concentrate on whatever you're currently doing, without slowing down even for a bit.

The new Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops also feature a bunch of innovative features you're less likely to find on competing machines. Take, for example, a built-in sensor that can bump up your productivity by powering up the machine the moment you lift the laptop's lid.

Add to that, Windows Hello combined with a fingerprint sensor allows users to log in to their systems quickly, at the touch of a button. The built-in webcam can also log you in via facial recognition. If that's not all, the new XPS laptops feature far-field microphones, letting users use Cortana, Microsoft's virtual assistant, from up to 14 feet away.

Entertainment on-the-go

As we explained earlier, the new Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops feature a stunning display. With the new 4-sided InfinityEdge display, you don't just get to work on a bigger, more beautiful machine, but you also get to enjoy all your favorite content the way you like it.

You can even choose from a 4K Ultra HD+ display which comes with a 1500:1 contrast ratio, to enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows on-the-go. For creators, the XPS 15 with a 4K display is ideal for creating rich content while other professionals would appreciate the bigger display for getting more done.

The displays also feature an anti-reflective coating, making them easier to read at most places indoors or outside. With a wider viewing angle and support for HDR, it's probably one of the best displays on any laptop out there.

A battery that lasts an entire day

When you're on a laptop, the battery life is as important as anything else. You don't want to be left with a low-battery situation in the middle of something important. But don't worry, Dell has you covered here as well.

The new Dell XPS 13 features a battery life of up to 18 hours, 49 minutes on a full charge. That should be enough for most users to last an entire day. Of course, the actual numbers will depend on your type of usage. The bigger XPS 15 comes with an 86WHr battery that can last for up to 21 hours on a full charge.

Should you buy the new Dell XPS laptop models?

With the perfect form factor for most young professionals and creators in India along with the latest and greatest set of internals, the new Dell XPS 2020 ultrabook models are a win-win for most users in India. If you're eyeing a new machine that gets things done, looks elegant, and can last for a much longer time, you should check out the new Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops right now.