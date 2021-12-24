Top Five Laptops for Working or Learning From Home

Buying the perfect laptop for working or learning from home can be a daunting task. There are hundreds if not thousands of options to choose from across a wide range of price brackets. You could literally get lost while trying to decide which one to buy. Today, we'll tell you which laptops to buy and we'll also explore how you can buy them on easy payment terms.

Everyone has their own specific needs when it comes to the idea of a perfect laptop. In case you're looking for a one size fits all approach, you could settle for several popular laptops that can help you get most things done and still last at least a few years down the line. We've handpicked some of the best laptops that should be ideal for most people trying to work or learn remotely.

The top laptops for working or learning from home

Dell XPS 13

If you're in the market for a decent Windows-powered machine, Dell XPS 13 7390 is a powerful option around the Rs. 1 lakh price point. The premium laptop comes with 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It comes with a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display running at a native resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. Dell XPS 13 runs Windows 10 out of the box and includes Microsoft Office as well. Dell XPS 13 7390 retails online at a price point of around Rs. 1,05,000.

MacBook Air (2020, M1)

For the same price point, if you're considering a Mac, the Apple MacBook Air (2020, M1) is a pretty good option for working or learning remotely. The compact laptop is powered by Apple's M1 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and is available in three different colour options. As for battery life, it can last for up to 18 hours on a full charge. That's pretty good if you're going to need it while travelling. MacBook Air (2020, M1) generally sells online for around Rs. 1,10,000 in India.

HP 15 (2021)

HP 15 (2021, 15s-gr0012AU) is a pretty decent laptop if you're looking for something below Rs. 50,000 right now. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and a 256GB SSD. HP 15 features a 15.6-inch full-HD display, and weighs just under 2kg. The thin-and-light laptop runs Windows 10 out of the box, and comes bundled with Microsoft Office. HP 15 (2021) sells at around Rs. 45,000 in India.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is a feature-packed slim laptop that's available online for around Rs. 58,000. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 and Microsoft Office out of the box. It comes with a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader for added security. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i can be upgraded to Windows 11 for free.

Mi Notebook Pro

Xiaomi's Mi Notebook Pro is another option under the Rs. 60,000 price point. It's powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM, and includes a 512GB SSD. The thin-and-light laptop runs Windows 10 out of the box. There's a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint sensor for authentication. Mi Notebook Pro usually sells online at around Rs. 57,000. You can swap an old laptop and get an additional instant discount when you're buying online at major online marketplaces in India.

The ideal way to buy the perfect laptop in easy payment terms

Buying a new laptop for working or learning remotely can be a big expense. While the machine itself will justify its value as you continue using it over a period of time, most people find it hard to make a sudden major purchase. Well, now you don't have to worry about that either.

With HDFC Bank EasyEMI payment method, you can simply pay back the entire amount in easier, smaller monthly payments with no additional cost. You don't need to fill up long documentation or make an upfront payment. All you need is an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. Once you make a purchase you can convert that transaction into EasyEMI. If you don't have an HDFC Bank card, you can simply avail a consumer loan at any major offline retail store and avail easy monthly payment options. Buying a new laptop was never this easy!