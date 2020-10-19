SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD and Sandisk Extreme microSD Cards Are Perfect for Today's Digital Creators

As our data consumption and capturing habits shift, there's a growing need for reliable storage solutions in the new normal. From a powerful rugged external SSD to a highly reliable microSD card, SanDisk makes them all. The company has been in the storage business for a while now, and makes powerful and highly useful storage products that are ideal for digital creators and professionals these days.

Today, we'll take a look at two of the most useful new products from SanDisk:

What is an SSD?

A solid-state drive is a storage device that's quite different from the traditional hard drives, both in design as well as operation. An SSD relies on flash-based memory while traditional hard drives used a mechanical setup. More people are now switching to SSDs to get things done in a faster, more efficient manner.

SSDs are much more powerful. They're faster, and they end up consuming less battery power on laptops while still being extremely light, making laptops thinner and much lighter. SSDs don't have any moving parts, which makes them more reliable while improving overall efficiency.

Why you should upgrade to an SSD?

If you use a traditional portable SSD, you'll notice a massive bump in performance by switching to a portable SSD. Modern portable SSDs from Sandisk are lighter, more efficient, and more durable than conventional hard drives. They're also much faster, thanks to NVMe technology, and more cost-effective in the long run.

SSDs have also become cost-effective and much more affordable over the years, making the transition from a traditional hard drive to an SSD more accessible to the masses. SSDs are now being used widely in the enterprise, gaming, and mobility fields. An external SSD is highly recommended for professionals, digital content creators, and modern workers.

The SanDisk brand

SanDisk has been in the storage business for a long time now. The company is known for offering high-performance storage products that are faster, more reliable, and offer a great value for your money. The global company is a leader in storage products that promise superior performance. Professionals and enterprises all over the world rely on SanDisk's storage products for both work and play.

Features

The new SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is a portable SSD that is powered by the company's in-house NVMe technology. It promises faster transfer speeds of up to 1050MB/s, enabling users to move, access, and edit their files while on the move. The hard drive is enclosed in a rugged IP55-rated packaging that's designed to withstand both dust and water, making it possible to carry the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD just about anywhere.

Sandisk Extreme Pro SSD is ultra-lightweight and can be easily carried in a pocket. It's compatible with PCs, Macs, and most mobile phones that support OTG over USB Type-C. The rugged design consists of forged aluminium which protects the SSD while helps manage heat dissipation as well.

In terms of performance, the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD relies on the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 protocol which is faster than the standard USB 3.0 interface. The external hard drive is available in capacities of up to 2TB, and comes with a downloadable SanDisk SecureAccess app that brings 256-bit AES encryption. SanDisk offers a 5-year warranty with the Sandisk Extreme Pro SSD. The SSD also comes with a USB Type-C and a USB Type-A cable.

Prices of the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD start at around Rs. 10,300 in India for the 500GB variant and go up to Rs. 32,199 for the 2TB variant. If you're eyeing an ideal portable SSD that can help you get more done in less amount of time, you should check out the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD.

What are microSD cards?

microSD cards have become highly popular over the last decade. They're one of the most common and cost-effective ways to add storage to a mobile device. They're faster, cheaper, and more reliable than ever. If you use a smartphone these days, chances are you're already using a microSD card. From music to photos, and now even 4K videos, mobile phone users rely on microSD cards to expand the total storage on their devices. That's not all, digital cameras and even drones now use microSD cards due to their compact nature.

Why speed matters on microSD cards?

Given how busy our lives have become, it's becoming even more important to ensure nothing can slow you down. A microSD card that's slow can slow down your mobile device, lowering your overall experience, and possibly hampering your essential activities.

There's a growing need amongst mobile users to use faster microSD cards so that they're able to quickly transfer and access files to and from their mobile devices. The amount of multimedia content we're consuming on a daily basis continues to grow, and thus the need to use a faster microSD card.

Features

SanDisk's Extreme microSD cards promise read speeds of up to 160MB/s to help you save time while transferring larger files. For faster continuous shots on a digital camera, the Sandisk Extreme microSD cards support up to 90MB/s write speeds. The UHS Speed Class 3 enables 4K UHD and full-HD compatibility. These microSD cards are rated A2, which helps in faster app load times and overall app performance on a mobile device.

The Sandisk Extreme microSD cards are designed to withstand extreme temperatures and are waterproof, shockproof, and x-ray proof. With SanDisk's MobileMate microSD card readers, these microSD cards can offer transfer speeds of up to 160MB/s.

If you use an Android smartphone or an action camera, or even a drone, the SanDisk Extreme microSD cards are ideal for you as they support 4K UHD video recording apart from full-HD video recording. These microSD cards are available in different capacities ranging from 32GB to 1TB.

