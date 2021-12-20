HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7: Why You Should Upgrade to Mesh Routers Today

One of the key complaints among Wi-Fi users is the lack of decent coverage. Another is the inability of their wireless network to support multiple devices at once. Upgrading your wireless router to a mesh-based system can help solve all those problems, and also add an array of highly useful features to make your Wi-Fi experience a lot better.

If you're struggling to paint your home with seamless Wi-Fi coverage, HUAWEI's new WiFi Mesh 7 wireless router looks like an ideal solution for you. HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 can help cover all the Wi-Fi blind spots around your house while offering high performance and innovative features. HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 is extremely simple to set up and manage. You can use it in your house or a small office.





Whole-Home Coverage Mesh routers can cover a much larger area compared to a single conventional router. The HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 can deliver strong wireless connectivity to all the connected devices in your house. It can easily eliminate blindspots and support a large number of devices at once. You no longer need to worry about losing Wi-Fi connectivity by moving around your house.

HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 features tri-band connectivity with 8 high-performance power amplifiers. The router can cover 600 square meters with a single unit, and you can add multiple units depending on your usage. HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 can connect over 250 devices at once, without slowing down the network.

Blazing-Fast Speeds With the pandemic keeping everyone indoors, there's a growing demand for high-speed connectivity. Everything from those important business calls to kids' gaming sessions needs high-priority wireless connectivity all the time. HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 comes with Wi-Fi 6 support that offers blazing-fast Internet speeds of up to 6,600Mbps. HarmonyOS Mesh+ software ensures seamless connectivity and constant connections. Everyone around your house can enjoy reliable wireless connections that remain stable as you move around the house.

The industry-leading 4K QAM technology increases data density for an efficient Wi-Fi operation. This means you can stream your favourite movies and TV shows in high resolution, play your favourite games, work, and have your kid attend online classes without any connectivity issues. You can easily create a strong mesh network with a 5GHz high band, a 5GHz low band, and a 2.4GHz band at once, with improved network reliability. The wireless signal remains strong, and can cover a wider area without any interference.





Ease of Use While mesh routers are extremely powerful, they can be slightly difficult to set up and run. However, HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 is super easy to install and manage. With a mobile app, you can set up and start using your wireless network in no time. Everything from setting up the network to connec



ting devices is seamless. You can simply tap your smartphone on the HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 and instantly connect to the Wi-Fi network. The companion app can easily let you troubleshoot network settings in case anything goes wrong. Managing the network is easy too, thanks to the HUAWEI AI Life app. You can manage the entire Wi-Fi network, detect issues and solve them in no time.

Security With most of our lives going online, we need to ensure a secure wireless connection at all times. This is important since we're working, learning, and transacting online around the clock. HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 is powered by HarmonyOS that features HUAWEI HomeSec technology to protect your wireless network. Your network is protected from anti-brute force, anti-ARP spoofing, and other security threats. You no longer need to worry about unauthorised access or hacking attempts on your wireless network.

Price and where to buy The HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 is available from December 16th starting at AED 1999, and the HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 3 starting at AED 1199 on Huawei e-store, Huawei Experience Stores and Select Retailers across the UAE. The UAE consumers will receive HUAWEI Freelace with HUAWEI Mesh 7 purchase, and HUAWEI Smart Scale 3 with every HUAWEI Mesh 3 purchase.