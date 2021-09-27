Technology News
HUAWEI MateBook 14: Five Reasons Why It's the Perfect Laptop for You

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 27 September 2021 11:33 IST
Smartphones and tablets may have become popular over the years, but there's still a need for a real computer to get things done and stay entertained. While smartphones are small and tablets are somewhat larger, a decently sized laptop can offer the perfect blend of performance and serve as a tool for entertainment.

A 14-inch laptop is both thin-and-light and powerful enough to be a daily driver for most people. In case you're looking to buy a new laptop this year, the recently launched HUAWEI MateBook 14 is a great choice. The laptop is priced just right, and packs all the latest features you've come to expect from a great laptop.

Let's take a look at some of the key reasons why HUAWEI MateBook 14 is a great laptop in its segment:

A gorgeous display that makes everything look better
HUAWEI MateBook 14 offers a premium display, thanks to a 2K FullView display with multi-touch support. The laptop's display has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent and an aspect ratio of 3:2. It runs at a native resolution of 2160x1440 pixels with a peak brightness of 300 nits, making it super readable no matter where you go. The beautiful display makes watching your favourite movies and TV shows more immersive.

A powerful machine that gets things done
HUAWEI's MateBook 14 laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processor. The powerful processor is a result of an advanced 10nm SuperFin process, making it 33 percent more powerful than its predecessor. This means you'll be able to run all your favourite applications, stream content, and even play games with ease. The laptop is powerful enough to let you multi-task your way through the day without slowing you down.

A true smart office experience in the new normal
Working or learning from home is a unique experience, and you need a laptop that works seamlessly. HUAWEI MateBook 14 is a part of the company's Super Device Products range. It comes with a suite of productivity features that let you connect the laptop wirelessly with HUAWEI's MatePad Pro tablet and HUAWEI MateView monitors using a USB Type-C cable.

MateBook 14 can help you stay creative and productive. You can easily mirror, extend, or collaborate using a HUAWEI MatePad tablet which can work as an extension to your existing workstation. This makes it easier to use the tablet as a second display, letting you focus on things that matter the most. Collaborate mode lets you perform a transfer of text, images, documents, and other files easily using a simple drag-and-drop.

Multi-screen collaboration features let you share files and access multiple displays between Windows and Android devices. The recently launched HUAWEI Nova 8 can be hooked up with the MateBook 14 laptop to access the smartphone's files, open folders, making the phone act as a spare flash drive for the laptop.

A large battery that keeps going
For any laptop user, battery life is super important. You carry your work with you, and you don't want the laptop's battery to die at a crucial stage when you're in the middle of something important. HUAWEI MateBook 14 comes with a 56Wh high capacity battery that uses the company's smart power management solution to help maximise battery life. The laptop ships with a 65W Type-C power adapter that can quickly charge the laptop in no time.

Prices that are just too good to resist
The amazing HUAWEI MateBook 14 laptop will be available in the UAE at prices starting from just AED 3,699. Pre-orders will go live on HUAWEI's official website and select retailers from September 30. Pre-orders will be bundled with exciting gifts worth AED 739, a free gift, and free door-to-door service. So what are you waiting for? Check out HUAWEI MateBook 14 laptop on the company's official website here.

