How the Modern PC Can Help You Get More Done in Less Time

It's time to switch to a new, modern PC.

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 31 March 2020 14:41 IST
How the Modern PC Can Help You Get More Done in Less Time

A perfect computing device can help you do great things. It's the device that can bring your ideas to life, help you do your work, and showcase your vision to everyone. Modern PCs are faster, thinner and lighter, and highly secure, and fit the realm of perfect computing devices.

Computers have evolved over the last several years. From being big boring boxy machines to ultra-light modern PCs that can get a lot more done, in very little time. If you're looking to buy a new machine or upgrade from an older one, you should be looking at a new modern PC.

But what is a modern PC?

A modern PC is a thin and light computer that's more powerful, faster, efficient, durable and secure than a traditional PC, perfect for your home or office or on the go. Modern PCs come with Windows 10, powered by Solid State Drive (SSD).

One reason why your current computer is slow is because of that old conventional hard drive. Not only are they bulky, but they also slow down your experience. One option is to switch to a modern PC with a SSD. An SSD is not only thinner and smaller, but it's also much more faster than mechanical hard drives.

Why choose a modern PC with an SSD?

Modern PCs that pack SSDs arrive in much thinner and lighter designs. This means a modern laptop that can be your perfect daily driver, be it for school, office, home, while you are traveling, gaming or watching movies.

Besides making your modern PC slimmer, SSDs also offer a speed boost. You can boot your computer much faster, and fire up your favorite applications in no time, experience better responsiveness and multi-task at ease. You can even load those heavy video email attachments much faster with SSD.

Modern PCs are more secure than ever

Modern PCs are built with security in mind. Keeping your personal data secure is more important now than ever. Modern PCs pack the genuine Windows 10 operating system that comes with several security tools that keep your data safe and secure.

Windows 10 helps keep the bad guys away with an in-built set of safeguards that silently work in the background while you're getting things done on your modern PC. Windows Hello can turn your face into a password, so you don't have to enter those complex passwords every single time you want to log in.

But what about battery life?

You don't want to run out of juice in your battery while delivering that million-dollar presentation. Modern PCs have you covered with SSD, as these consume less power and have fewer moving parts, meaning you get more battery life.

This enables you to get more important things done, without worrying about quickly running out of battery on your laptop.

Wait, there's a lot more

Loaded with the latest features* like Cortona, Ink, Hello, Modern PCs are a perfect fit for your needs. You also get a suite of applications including Office 2019 which includes Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and more.

When it comes to getting things done, there's no substitute for a modern PC. From creative professionals to college students, everyone is looking for that perfect computing device that'll help them get their work done without slowing them down. With Modern PCs with Windows 10 and Office 2019, powered by SSD, you can stop worrying and set yourself up for success.

*The features availability and experience may vary by devices and region.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: PC
  1. Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April
  2. COVID-19 Test Now Available for Booking Online via Practo
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Specifications, Colour Variants, and More Leaked
  4. Internet Archive Opens National Emergency Library, Offers Copyright E-Books
  5. Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 95 Prepaid Recharge With 56 Days Validity
  6. Vodafone Idea Announces Relief for Feature Phone Users Amidst Lockdown
  7. WhatsApp Users Affected by Social Hacking Attack: Here's How to Stay Safe
  8. The 63 Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  9. How Long Can Coronavirus Live on a Smartphone? New Study Answers
  10. Here's How You Can Donate to PM-CARES Fund to Help Fight Coronavirus
