Get the Best of Technology With the Latest Intel-powered Laptops

While smartphones and tablets have become increasingly popular over the last decade, when it comes to getting any real work done you have to rely on a solid machine. Laptops are an ideal choice for most remote workers and learners today, thanks to their compact form factor. From being clunky and underpowered, laptops have come a long way in terms of both form factor and powerful technology.

Today, you can buy a laptop that's thin and light but yet offers a desktop-class computing environment. From working and learning to gaming, there's a laptop out there for just about anyone. These new laptops, packed with the latest technology features, are ideal for most consumers in the new normal, thanks to the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics which help deliver an exceptional experience.

In case you're wondering which laptop to buy or upgrade to, we've selected seven great laptops that deliver the best of technology. These powerful Intel-powered laptops are available across Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital with a set of exciting deals.

Here are the top 7 laptops with the best of technology built-in:

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 can help you take your creativity to the next level, thanks to the breakthrough performance of the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. The laptop comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, a combination that can help you launch apps and access your files quickly. Intel Xe graphics help bring in the dynamic details and unlock a new immersive entertainment experience.

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14

For those looking for a compact 2-in-1, the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 is an ideal laptop. It can help turn your ideas into reality and enhance your productivity. ZenBook Duo 14 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and comes with a NanoEdge Display with a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience, powered by Intel Iris Xe graphics that help bring smoother visuals.

HP ENVY x360

Talking of convertible laptops, the HP ENVY x360 is loaded with features that'll help you bring your creations to life. The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor to help you achieve breakthrough performance no matter if it's work or play. The laptop also offers a long battery life and comes with ample PCEe-based SSD storage. Intel Iris Xe graphics bring a whole new viewing experience on the HD micro-edge display.

Acer Swift 5

Acer Swift 5 is based on the Intel Evo platform that brings an exceptional laptop computing experience no matter where you go. Swift 5 is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, matched with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and Intel Wi-Fi 6 support. The laptop brings a game-changing premium experience like no other device.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is built for those working or learning from home in the new normal. The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor to help you get things done without a hiccup. IdeaPad Slim 3i is the thinnest laptop in its category, making it compact and light enough to be carried anywhere. The laptop comes with Lenovo's Rapid Charge technology that can help you charge the laptop from 0 to 80 percent within just 30 minutes.

Acer Predator Helios 300

For those who love gaming on the go, the Acer Predator Helios 300 is loaded with an immersive and powerful gaming experience. The laptop is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, supported by up to 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory and plenty of high-speed PCIe storage. Acer Predator Helios 300 is packed with all the essential features most gamers need today for an exceptional gaming experience on a laptop.

Lenovo Legion 5i

In case you're looking for more options in the gaming segment, the Lenovo Legion 5i is another powerful gaming laptop you could consider. The laptop comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and fast discrete graphics. The 15.6-inch QHD display with Dolby Vision is ideal for gamers looking for an immersive experience.

These are just some of the laptops powered by the latest Intel Core processors that bring the best of technology and will change the way you work and play. So why wait? Upgrade to a better laptop this festive season and get things done much more faster.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.