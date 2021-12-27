Five Gadgets Every Student Must Buy in 2022

Every student wants to make the most of their time. Gadgets can help them accomplish a lot of their goals efficiently. The only catch here is that students must pick an ideal gadget that not only solves their problem but also helps them get more done. The market is flooded with electronics, and picking the right gadget for your learning experience can be quite a task.

We've handpicked a list of gadgets we think every student must buy during 2022. These are gadgets students can use in their daily lives to enrich their learning experience, and help manage their time more efficiently.

Kindle Paperwhite

If you love reading, it's time to switch to a Kindle ebook reader, if you haven't already. The latest Kindle Paperwhite model comes loaded with all the essential features you need to read more books anytime, anywhere. Kindle Paperwhite (2021) comes with a backlight that supports warm white background, so it's easier on your eyes when you're reading at night. It is also splashproof, which means you can take it just about anywhere without any worries.

Fitbit Charge 5

In the new normal, staying fit is super important. It doesn't matter if you're young or old, taking care of your health should be your top priority in 2022. A good fitness tracker can help you stay motivated and remain active. Fitbit Charge 5 comes with a large selection of health-focused features that will track your daily activity, vitals, and help push you to achieve your fitness goals.

MacBook Air M1

If you're looking to buy a new laptop for school or college, and need something that can last much longer, it's probably a good idea to invest in the MacBook Air (M1). The laptop is both powerful and compact. You can pretty much do anything on it, and easily carry it along wherever you go. MacBook Air M1 comes with a 13.3-inch display, and is powered by Apple's M1 chipset. The battery can last for up to 15 hours (wireless web browsing) on a single charge.

iPad (2021)

In case you're looking for something even more portable, the new iPad (10.2-inch, 2021) can be an ideal device for you. It comes with a large 10.2-inch display, and is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset. The new model also features a new ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage that makes video calling a lot more fun. Everything from playing games to creating content is super fluid on the new iPad.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones

A good pair of wireless headphones with active noise cancellation will not only let you enjoy your favourite music, but will also help you cut out all the unnecessary noise. When you're on a plane or in any other noisy environment, you can simply eliminate background noise and focus on your music and work. Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are probably one of the finest headphones in the market right now with ANC. They're normally available at around Rs. 29,990 in India, and you can find them cheaper during some promotional sales.

