Technology News
loading

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition First Impressions: 'Mir' Than Meets the Eye

The external screen opens up possibilities for personalisation and convenience

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 5 January 2022 23:12 IST
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition First Impressions: 'Mir' Than Meets the Eye

The Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition will be launched in India later this year

Highlights
  • Asus has not announced exact price and availability details for India yet
  • You get a mobile Intel 12th Gen Core i9, Core i7 or Core i5 CPU
  • The external OLED panel can show animations or custom text

Asus has unveiled a wide variety of new laptops at CES 2022, from high-end gaming models to ultraportables and even a premium, futuristic folding-screen design. The company is pushed OLED displays in many of its new models, and the ZenBook 14X series offers portability as well as up-to-date specifications. Despite not being able to travel to CES and see these products in person, we have with us one of the company's brand new models, the ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition. Here's a quick first look.

The Space Edition is, as its name suggests, a special edition of the ZenBook 14X. It's designed to commemorate the 25th anniversary of an Asus laptop being sent into space in 1997, to serve aboard the Mir space station for 600 days. It comes in a specially designed package with a depiction of Mir as well as space-inspired imagery. The laptop itself and its USB Type-C charger are enclosed within separate boxes within the main shipping package – the charger's box unfolds into a stand that can be used to prop the unit up on a table.

Apart from the packaging, a few space-themed tokens and stickers are included in the package. You can see the primary feature of this laptop through a cutout in the inner box – the 3.5-inch monochrome OLED screen on the outside of the lid. The “space capsule” design includes a message in morse code: Ad astra per aspera, meaning “through hardships, to the stars”.

When you turn on the ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition for the first time, you'll see a predictably space-themed animation playing on the external screen. You can customise this through the preloaded Asus software – there are a few additional animation options, and you can choose your own custom text as well.

This might seem like a novelty but it will hopefully be put to good use for things like notifications and status updates so you don't have to open the lid of your laptop to see what's going on. Right now, it seems like an extension of the Anime Matrix screen on Asus' Zephyrus G-series laptops which exists largely for novelty value. Interestingly this isn't the first time we're seeing an external display from Asus – the company led a short-lived charge with its W5Fe laptop back in 2007, to take advantage of Windows Vista's SideShow functionality.

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition lid ndtv asus

The external screen measures 3.5 inches diagonally, and has a resolution of 256x64 and 150nit maximum brightness

 

The space theme continues on the inside, with orange accents on the keyboard and more “space capsule” design on the wrist rest area. The 14-inch 4K 16:10 90Hz HDR OLED touchscreen definitely grabs attention, and seems extremely crisp and vibrant. Asus has certainly checked a lot of boxes, and also lists 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage as well as Pantone certification.

On the inside, you get one of Intel's new 12th Gen ‘Alder Lake' mobile CPUs, with Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5 options listed. There's up to 32GB of LPDDR5 which isn't upgradeable, and up to a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Other specifications include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The battery capacity is 63Wh.

There are quite a few ports on the sides. On the left, you'll see an HDMI 2.0 output and two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports. On the right is a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, 3.5mm audio jack, and microSD slot. This slot is unfortunately right in line with the laptop's vents and it might be possible to get them mixed up. As expected, this laptop runs Windows 11 out of the box.

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition ports ndtv asus

This laptop has a full-sized HDMI port, microSD slot, USB Type-A, and Thunderbolt ports

 

Weighing 1.3kg and measuring 15.9mm thick, the ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is right in line with today's mainstream laptops. It can sit perched at an angle on the unfolded adapter box, but this isn't the most reassuringly sturdy mount. When flat on a table, Asus' ErgoLift hinge design lifts the rear a little so that the base is angled for more comfortable typing and better airflow.

The ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition will undoubtedly command a premium price. Asus says it will launch in India later in 2022 and be widely available. If you're looking for a laptop that will stand out anywhere, this would certainly fit the bill, but we'll wait till we have more information before deciding whether the extra display and design flair are worth choosing this model over its more conventional siblings.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Asus, ZenBook, Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition, Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition price, Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition price in India, Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition launch, CES, CES 2022
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pre-Reservation Begins in India, to Go on Sale Starting January 11
Crypto Ban in India 'Difficult to Implement', Says Ashima Goyal of India’s Monetary Policy Committee: Report

Related Stories

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition First Impressions: 'Mir' Than Meets the Eye
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  3. Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Resigns
  4. Dizo Buds Z Pro TWS Earphones, Dizo Watch R Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Pete Lau
  6. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price in India Tipped, Amazon Listing Surfaces
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pre-Reservation Begins in India: Details
  9. China Tests 'Artificial Sun' 5 Times More Powerful Than Real Sun
  10. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Announces Expansion of Fast Pair to More Devices, Quicker Setup for Chromebook Users
  2. CES 2022: Sony Bravia XR Lineup Expanded With Quantum Dot OLED and Mini LED TVs
  3. CES 2022: Lenovo Launches 3 New Yoga 2-in-1 Laptops, 3 Q-Series Monitors, Computer Peripherals
  4. CES 2022: Lenovo Legion 5i Pro, Legion 5 Pro, Legion 5i, Legion 5 Gaming Laptops Refreshed With New Processors
  5. CES 2022: Lenovo Launches New 12th Gen Intel Core ‘Alder Lake’ ThinkBook and ‘ThinkCentre neo’ Desktop Models
  6. CES 2022: Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Monitor, Freestyle Projector Unveiled
  7. CES 2022: MSI Unveils Series of Laptops With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU
  8. Crypto Ban in India 'Difficult to Implement', Says Ashima Goyal of India’s Monetary Policy Committee: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pre-Reservation Begins in India, to Go on Sale Starting January 11
  10. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 6.78-Inch OLED Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com