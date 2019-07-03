Hot on the heels of Nvidia's launch of its GeForce RTX Super series GPUs and its own graphics cards based on them yesterday, the company's partner brands have begun announcing their own versions with custom coolers and factory overclocking in some cases. Listings for new graphics cards based on the GeForce RTX 2060 Super and GeForce RTX 2070 Super have begun to appear online, and companies have shown off their products ahead of the expected July 9 sale date. Zotac, Asus and Gigabyte have announced multiple models each, and we can expect to see more in the coming days from Inno3D, Galax, MSI, and others.

Starting with Zotac, the company has announced three new models each based on the two GPUs. The entry-level Zotac GeForce RTX 2060 Super Mini is designed to be compact and will fit into nearly all common PC cabinets and features two fans, a metal backplate, and always-on white LED accents. It is priced at Rs. 35,590 in India.

Next up, the Zotac GeForce RTX 2060 Super Amp and Zotac GeForce RTX 2060 Super Amp Extreme feature two and three fans respectively, plus customisable RGB LEDs. Both are factory overclocked with boost speeds of 1680MHz and 1710MHz as opposed to 1650MHz at stock. They are priced at Rs. 37,990 and 39,190 respectively.

The Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 Super Twin Fan, Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 Super Amp, and Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 Super Amp Extreme follow the same pattern, priced at Rs. 43,790, Rs. 45,890, and Rs. 47,290. The first two have dual-fan coolers while the last has three fans, and all three are designed with RGB LED accents. Boost speeds are 1770MHz, 1800MHz, and 1830MHz respectively.

The company has also announced the Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Super Twin Fan, Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Super Amp, and Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Super Amp Extreme which will be available from July 23 onwards. The latter features three fans while the other two models have dual-fan coolers. Prices for these models have not yet been released.

Asus has unveiled a massive lineup spanning seven GeForce RTX 2060 Super models, seven GeForce RTX 2070 Super models, and five GeForce RTX 2080 Super models. These graphics cards all fall under Asus' ROG Strix, Dual Evo, and Turbo Evo product lines. The Turbo Evo models have blower-style coolers, while the Dual Evo models are equipped with standard dual-fan coolers, and the ROG Strix versions are Asus' top-end premium consumer offerings and feature the company's axial fan design and additional power and cooling optimisations.

Asus has only announced the prices of one ROG Strix offering for each GPU so far. The Asus ROG Strix RTX2060S 8G Gaming is priced at Rs. 36,500 plus taxes, while the Asus ROG Strix RTX2070S 8G Gaming will cost Rs. 48,500 plus taxes in India.

Gigabyte has announced its own graphics cards in the Gaming, Aorus, and Windforce series. The Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8G, Aorus GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8G and Aorus GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8G all have triple-fan coolers with RGB LED rings, and are factory overclocked. They also boast of seven display outputs each - three HDMI ports, three DisplayPorts, and one VirtualLink Type-C port. Details of the other models and prices in India have not yet been revealed.