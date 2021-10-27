Zinq Ring Light Webcam has been launched in India. It offers video recording in full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) at 30 frames per second. The entry-level offering for video calling, recording, and gaming features a CMOS sensor and inbuilt microphone. Zinq Ring Light Webcam offers panoramic wide viewing angles with auto and manual focus. The webcam is compatible with PC, laptops.

Zinq Ring Light Webcam price in India, availability

Zinq Ring Light Webcam price in India is set at Rs. 1,499, as per a press release from the company. It comes in a single Black colour variant. It is currently listed on Amazon for an introductory price of Rs. 1,099.

Zinq Ring Light Webcam specifications

Zinq Ring Light Webcam comes with an ergonomic design. It can be rotated 360 degrees and also offers a wide range of view alongside automatic light and colour correction. Zinq claims that the webcam can deliver 30 percent better exposure control than other webcams in the market.

The webcam features an inbuilt microphone for recording, which that filters external noise with a voice pickup feature. As mentioned, the Ring Light webcam can record videos in full-HD at 30fps. Zinq Ring light Webcam offers panoramic wide viewing angle with auto and manual focus for video calls to capture images. The webcam has a CMOS Sensor that reduces noise and adds more pixel depth. The webcam features a 2.1-megapixel sensor.

Zinq Ring Light Webcam can be used for streaming games, attending virtual classes and office meetings, or for social media purposes. The webcam weighs ‎200 grams and measures ‎95x80x700mm.

