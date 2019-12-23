Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set Launched, Offers Utilitarian Design and Features at Affordable Price

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set Launched, Offers Utilitarian Design and Features at Affordable Price

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set is targeted at office-related work.

By | Updated: 23 December 2019 18:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set Launched, Offers Utilitarian Design and Features at Affordable Price

Both the Xiaomi wireless keyboard and mouse come in a single black colour

Highlights
  • Xiaomi’s new wireless keyboard has a 104-key layout
  • It has a dedicated numpad and function key row at the top
  • Xiaomi's new wireless mouse has an optical sensitivity of 1,000DPI

Xiaomi has launched the eponymous Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set in China. As the name clearly suggests, it is a keyboard and mouse kit that is targeted at office-centric productivity tasks, and thus, has a no-frills, no-fuss design. The utilitarian design of the new Xiaomi keyboard and mouse set also trickles down when it comes to features, and reflects in the affordable price tag as well. The Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set has a plug-and-play approach and is priced at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,000) in China.

Starting with the design, both the new Xiaomi wireless keyboard and mouse are black in colour. The keyboard can be plugged in and will be ready-to-use without requiring any driver installation. The keyboard also has a full 104-key layout with a dedicated numpad on the right and a row of function keys at the top for tasks like media control, screen capture, and more.

The new Xiaomi keyboard has an inclined platform with a 6-degree elevation for a comfortable typing experience. The keycaps have a slightly curved profile and have laser-engraved characters, which means they won't fade away easily. The keyboard comes with a smart sleep mode that automatically turns off power when the keyboard has been sitting idle, but not before blinking thrice to alert users.

The new Xiaomi mouse, on the other hand, weighs only 60 grams and has a utilitarian design as well. It has a modest optical sensitivity of 1,000DPI and sports a symmetrical design, which means it can be used by both left and right-handed people with equal ease. It draws power from AAA batteries and has a slot at the base to house the USB hub. The Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Kit connects over 2.4GHz network and is claimed to provide minimal input latency.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Kit, Xiaomi
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know
Realme Working on 108-Megapixel Camera Phone, Company’s India CEO Madhav Sheth Reveals
Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set Launched, Offers Utilitarian Design and Features at Affordable Price
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This 23-Year-Old Indian Hacker Is Raking in Big Bucks Finding Bugs
  2. Realme Set to Take on Mi Note 10 Series With 108-Megapixel Camera Phone
  3. OnePlus Red Cable Club Offers Free Cloud Storage, OnePlus Care Benefits
  4. Boeing Spacecraft Returns for Earth After Aborted Mission
  5. NASA Spacecraft Circling the Sun Stumbles Upon a Trail of Shooting Stars
  6. Airtel Expands Wi-Fi Calling Availability, Support For More Phones Added
  7. PUBG Mobile to Fun Race 3D: Top Mobile Games of 2019
  8. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  9. Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set With Utilitarian Design Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite May Launch at CES 2020
  2. Realme Working on 108-Megapixel Camera Phone, Company’s India CEO Madhav Sheth Reveals
  3. Solar Eclipse 2019: Date, Timings, Where to Watch Solar Eclipse Live, and More
  4. Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set Launched, Offers Utilitarian Design and Features at Affordable Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Offered Fastest Download Speeds in Q3 2019: Ookla
  7. Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Receiving Improved Face Unlock As Part of ‘Feature-Drop’ Update
  8. ‘Vir Das: For India’: Netflix Sets January Release Date for Next Stand-Up Special From India
  9. Vivo Y11 (2019) With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 439 SoC to Launch in India Soon
  10. Ola Launches AI-Enabled Real-Time Ride Monitoring System 'Guardian' in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.