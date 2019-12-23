Xiaomi has launched the eponymous Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set in China. As the name clearly suggests, it is a keyboard and mouse kit that is targeted at office-centric productivity tasks, and thus, has a no-frills, no-fuss design. The utilitarian design of the new Xiaomi keyboard and mouse set also trickles down when it comes to features, and reflects in the affordable price tag as well. The Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set has a plug-and-play approach and is priced at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,000) in China.

Starting with the design, both the new Xiaomi wireless keyboard and mouse are black in colour. The keyboard can be plugged in and will be ready-to-use without requiring any driver installation. The keyboard also has a full 104-key layout with a dedicated numpad on the right and a row of function keys at the top for tasks like media control, screen capture, and more.

The new Xiaomi keyboard has an inclined platform with a 6-degree elevation for a comfortable typing experience. The keycaps have a slightly curved profile and have laser-engraved characters, which means they won't fade away easily. The keyboard comes with a smart sleep mode that automatically turns off power when the keyboard has been sitting idle, but not before blinking thrice to alert users.

The new Xiaomi mouse, on the other hand, weighs only 60 grams and has a utilitarian design as well. It has a modest optical sensitivity of 1,000DPI and sports a symmetrical design, which means it can be used by both left and right-handed people with equal ease. It draws power from AAA batteries and has a slot at the base to house the USB hub. The Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Kit connects over 2.4GHz network and is claimed to provide minimal input latency.