  RedmiBook Trademark Listing Spotted in India, Hinting at Xiaomi Entry Into Country's Laptop Market

RedmiBook Trademark Listing Spotted in India, Hinting at Xiaomi Entry Into Country's Laptop Market

Spotted on the Intellectual Property India site, the ‘RedmiBook’ brand is registered with the application number 4158961, and the proprietor is listed to be Xiaomi.

By | Updated: 6 January 2020 16:56 IST
RedmiBook Trademark Listing Spotted in India, Hinting at Xiaomi Entry Into Country's Laptop Market

RedmiBook range of laptops is available in China

Highlights
  • Xiaomi filed for RedmiBook trademark in India last year
  • This could mean that it is working on bringing the laptop range this year
  • Xiaomi has made no hints about launching laptops in India so far

Xiaomi has registered a trademark for the RedmiBook brand in India, hinting that the company may be looking to finally bring its laptop range to the country. Up until now, the company has been launching laptops in China under the Mi and RedmiBook brands, but the company's trademark spotting on the Intellectual Property India site suggests that Xiaomi is considering the option of bringing the RedmiBook series to India. The Intellectual Property India site is the authority for patents and trademarks under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The trademark listing reveals that Xiaomi filed the application last year in April, and the trademark is valid up to April 2029.

For those unaware, the RedmiBook brand is part of the Redmi sub-brand that up until recently only offered affordable smartphones, before branching out into laptops, routers, and audio products. The RedmiBook brand offers affordable laptops instead, and this range is available in China for now. Spotted on the Intellectual Property India site, the 'RedmiBook' brand is registered with the application number 4158961, and the proprietor is listed to be Xiaomi. The application date is listed to be April 26 last year, and the trademark will be valid up to April 26, 2029 i.e. for 10 years. Xiaomi registering the RedmiBook trademark in India suggests that the company could finally bring the laptop range to the country. There's no saying when though, as Xiaomi has made no hints about laptops launching in the country whatsoever. In any case, we could hope that the range launches sometime this year, but this is pure speculation from our end. This listing was first spotted by 91Mobiles.

The Chinese mega-giant just launched the RedmiBook 13 last month in China, alongside the Redmi K30 range. The new RedmiBook is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core processor, a 13.3-inch full-HD anti-glare display with 89 percent screen space, and is rated to deliver 11 hours of backup on a single charge. The RedmiBook 13 price starts at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 42,300) that includes the Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. If the RedmiBook range launches in India, consumers will finally get options to buy good specced laptops at aggressive prices.

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi, RedmiBook, RedmiBook India Launch
