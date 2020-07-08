RedmiBook 16 and the RedmiBook 14 II series have been launched in China by Xiaomi. These notebooks are powered by 10th generation Intel Core processors and are follow-ups to the AMD Ryzen-powered RedmiBook models that were launched in May. The RedmiBook 16 and RedmiBook 14 II carry 10nm Intel processors part of the Ice Lake CPU series. These laptops also come with the latest Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPUs. There are multiple configurations available for both the RedmiBook 16 and RedmiBook 14 II.

RedmiBook 16, RedmiBook 14 II price

The RedmiBook 16 comes in two variants. The Core i5/ 16GB RAM/ 512GB SSD storage model is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 53,400) while the Core i7/ 16GB RAM/ 512GB SSD storage model is price at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 60,900). It comes in a grey colour option.

On the other hand, the RedmiBook 14 II comes in four configurations. The Core i5/ 8GB RAM/ 512GB SSD storage variant is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 50,200) and the Core i5/ 16GB RAM/512GB SSD storage model with 100 percent sRGB coverage is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 53,400). The Core i7 variants, with the same RAM and storage variations, cost CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs. 57,700) and CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 60,900) respectively. The RedmiBook 14 II comes in a silver colour option.

Both the RedmiBook 16 and RedmiBook 14 II will go on sale in China starting July 15. There is no information on international availability as of yet.

RedmiBook 16, RedmiBook 14 II specifications

There are only slight differences between the two models, the main one being the screen size. As the name suggests, the RedmiBook 14 II comes with a 14-inch display while the RedmiBook 16 carries a 16-inch display. They are both full-HD screens and Xiaomi gives an option for selecting a screen with a better colour accuracy with the RedmiBook 14 II. Both the thin and light notebooks are powered by up to a 10th generation Core i7-1065G7 CPU and all the variants come with an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 RAM. They can be equipped with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

For connectivity, both the RedmiBook 14 II and RedmiBook 16 come with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 support, 2x2 MIMO WLAN, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both come with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. The audio is handled by two 2W speakers with DTS audio processing.

The battery on the RedmiBook 14 II is 40Whr while the RedmiBook 16 gets a slightly larger 46Whr battery. Both support 65W charging via a USB Type-C port. In terms of dimensions, the RedmiBook 14 II measures 203.1x320.51x16.85mm and weighs 1.3kg. On the other hand, the RedmiBook 16 measures 232.86x367.20x17.55mm and weighs 1.8kg.

