  Xiaomi RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, and RedmiBook 16 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPU Launched

Xiaomi RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, and RedmiBook 16 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPU Launched

Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 is the only laptop among the three that comes with up to a 1TB PCle SSD.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 May 2020 17:36 IST
Xiaomi RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, and RedmiBook 16 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPU Launched

RedmiBook 16 comes in a grey variant

Highlights
  • Xiaomi RedmiBook 13, 14, and 16 have been launched
  • They are powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPUs
  • Xiaomi RedmiBook models come with up to 16GB of RAM

Xiaomi has launched three new RedmiBook models in China. The RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, and RedmiBook 16 are all powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors and come in multiple configurations with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. As the name suggests, they come in 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch models, with slim bezels. The three thin and light notebooks will go on sale starting June 1. As of now, they are up for pre-sale.

RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, RedmiBook 16: Price

The RedmiBook 13 comes in three configurations. The AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU/ 8GB RAM/ 512GB SSD variant is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 40,200), the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU/ 16GB RAM/ 512GB SSD variant is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 42,300), and the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPU/ 16GB RAM/ 1TB SSD variant is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 53,000). The RedmiBook 13 is listed in a silver colour option.

The RedmiBook 14 and the RedmiBook 16 come in the same three CPU and RAM variants, the only difference being that there is no 1TB SSD option. They are all only available with 512GB of storage. According to a report by Gizmochina, the three variants with 512GB storage are priced at CNY 3,799, CNY 3,999, and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 47,700) respectively. The RedmiBook 14 comes in a silver variant while the RedmiBook 16 comes in a grey variant.

All three laptops will go on sale from June 1, however, an early sale is currently going on until May 31. As of now, there is no information on availability of these laptops in the international market.

RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, RedmiBook 16: Specifications

The RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, and the RedmiBook 16 share the same design aesthetic and are powered by the 7nm AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPUs. They are powered by AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processors with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of SATA SSD storage. Notably, the RedmiBook 13 has a variant with the Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB PCle SSD. The graphics are handled by the AMD Radeon integrated graphics chipset.

All three thin and light laptops come with full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) displays with 60Hz refresh rate and while the RedmiBook 13 and RedmiBook 14 have 250nits of brightness, the RedmiBook 16 goes up to 300nits. The 13 and 14-inch models of the RedmiBook are backed by 40Wh batteries while the 16-inch model is backed by a slightly larger 46Wh battery. For connectivity, all three laptops come with two USB Type-C ports, a regular USB Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also have dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0.

The sound is handled by two 2W speakers with DTS audio processing. They have Windows 10 Home Chinese Edition pre-installed. The RemdiBook 13 measures 307.3x195x17.8mm and weighs 1.23kg. The RedmiBook 14 measures 320x203x16.85mm and weighs 1.2kg. Lastly, the RemdiBook 16 measures 367.20x232.85x17.55mm and weighs 1.8kg.

