NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Xiaomi Notebook Air (12.5 Inch) Variant With Intel Core i5 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Notebook Air (12.5-Inch) Variant With Intel Core i5 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

, 25 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Notebook Air (12.5-Inch) Variant With Intel Core i5 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Mi.com

Xiaom's newi laptop, the Mi Notebook Air, comes with 256GB of storage

Highlights

  • New Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch model is powered by the Intel Core i5 SoC
  • The laptop is up for presale in China, and is priced at CNY 4,299
  • It runs on Windows 10 Home Edition, and is available in Silver

Xiaomi has expanded its portfolio to introduce another 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air variant, and this one is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor. It looks similar in design when compared with 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air powered by the Intel Core M3 processor variant, but sees a few upgraded specifications. The notebook is up for pre-sale on the official website, and on JD.com as well. Apart from the processor, key highlights of the new Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch model includes up to 4GB of RAM, 4G connectivity support and 256GB of storage.

As mentioned, the Intel Core i5 variant is up for pre-sale, and is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,500) in China. The laptop is up for pre-sale in just Silver, and its availability out of the Chinese market is not known as of yet. The laptop is on pre-sale on Mi.com and JD.com both, and users can advance book their device by paying CNY 100 up front right away. As mentioned, the new variant looks identical in design as compared to the Intel Core M3 processor variant launched first in 2016.

As for specifications, the new 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air variant features a full-HD display resolution (920x1080 pixels) with 170 degrees wide viewing angle, peak brightness at 300nits, 600: 1 contrast ratio, and 16: 9 widescreen ratio. It runs on Windows 10 Home Edition, and is powered by the seventh gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor, paired with Intel HD Graphics integrated graphics 615, up to 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and the option to expand further using a hard drive.

It packs a 1-megapixel web camera with support for 720p video calls. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch supports 1C fast charge, and can last up to 8 hours of online video playback, 7.5 hours of local video playback, and 7.5 hours of web browsing. The dimensions are at 292x202x12.9mm, and it weighs 1.07kg. Furthermore, it features a backlit keyboard, and ports include a USB Type-C port, USB 3.0 port, HDMI, and 3.5mm earphone jack. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Notebook Air, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air, Mi Notebook Air 12.5
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Fake Android Apps With Over 50,000 Installations Found on Google Play, Quick Heal Claims
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Start Receiving Stable One UI Based on Android 9.0 Pie Update: Report
Pricee
Xiaomi Notebook Air (12.5-Inch) Variant With Intel Core i5 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Poco F1 Gets New Armoured Edition With 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Now Scheduled to Get Android Pie in February 2019
  3. Xiaomi Mi A1 Now Receiving Stable Android 9.0 Pie Update Globally
  4. Xiaomi Mi Play With Waterdrop Display, Free Monthly Data Unveiled in China
  5. Nokia 9 Concept Image Shows Penta-Lens Setup, Glass Back Panel
  6. Flipkart Sale Offers Discounts on Panasonic, Samsung, Vu & Other LED TVs
  7. PUBG Corp Bans Over 30,000 Radar Hack Cheaters
  8. Idea Launches New Rs. 392 Recharge, Revises Rs. 399 Recharge to Rival Jio
  9. PS5 Specifications May Have 4K and 240fps Support for PS VR: Analyst
  10. Fake Apps With Over 50,000 Installations Found on Google Play: Quick Heal
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.