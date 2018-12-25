Xiaomi has expanded its portfolio to introduce another 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air variant, and this one is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor. It looks similar in design when compared with 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air powered by the Intel Core M3 processor variant, but sees a few upgraded specifications. The notebook is up for pre-sale on the official website, and on JD.com as well. Apart from the processor, key highlights of the new Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch model includes up to 4GB of RAM, 4G connectivity support and 256GB of storage.

As mentioned, the Intel Core i5 variant is up for pre-sale, and is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,500) in China. The laptop is up for pre-sale in just Silver, and its availability out of the Chinese market is not known as of yet. The laptop is on pre-sale on Mi.com and JD.com both, and users can advance book their device by paying CNY 100 up front right away. As mentioned, the new variant looks identical in design as compared to the Intel Core M3 processor variant launched first in 2016.

As for specifications, the new 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air variant features a full-HD display resolution (920x1080 pixels) with 170 degrees wide viewing angle, peak brightness at 300nits, 600: 1 contrast ratio, and 16: 9 widescreen ratio. It runs on Windows 10 Home Edition, and is powered by the seventh gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor, paired with Intel HD Graphics integrated graphics 615, up to 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and the option to expand further using a hard drive.

It packs a 1-megapixel web camera with support for 720p video calls. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch supports 1C fast charge, and can last up to 8 hours of online video playback, 7.5 hours of local video playback, and 7.5 hours of web browsing. The dimensions are at 292x202x12.9mm, and it weighs 1.07kg. Furthermore, it features a backlit keyboard, and ports include a USB Type-C port, USB 3.0 port, HDMI, and 3.5mm earphone jack. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G, and more.