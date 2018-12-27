NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Xiaomi Notebook Air (12.5 Inch) Variant With Intel Core i5 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Notebook Air (12.5-Inch) Variant With Intel Core i5 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications

, 27 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Notebook Air (12.5-Inch) Variant With Intel Core i5 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Mi.com

Xiaom Mi Notebook Air features 256GB of storage

Highlights

  • The Xiaomi notebook model is powered by the Intel Core i5 SoC
  • The Mi laptop is up for presale in China, and is priced at CNY 4,299
  • It runs on Windows 10 Home Edition, and is available in Silver

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air has got a new model, featuring an Intel Core i5 processor but retaining the 12.5-inch display. It looks similar in design when compared with 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air powered by the Intel Core M3 processor variant, but sees a few upgraded specifications. The notebook is up for pre-sale on the official website, and on JD.com as well. Apart from the processor, key highlights of the new Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch model includes up to 4GB of RAM, 4G connectivity support, and 256GB of storage.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air price

As mentioned, the Intel Core i5 variant is up for pre-sale, and is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,500) in China. The laptop is up for pre-sale in just Silver, and its availability out of the Chinese market is not known as of yet. The laptop is on pre-sale on Mi.com and JD.com both, and users can advance book their device by paying CNY 100 up front right away. As mentioned, the new variant looks identical in design as compared to the Intel Core M3 processor variant launched first in 2016.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air specifications

As for specifications, the new 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air variant features a full-HD display resolution (920x1080 pixels) with 170 degrees wide viewing angle, peak brightness at 300nits, 600: 1 contrast ratio, and 16: 9 widescreen ratio. It runs on Windows 10 Home Edition, and is powered by the seventh gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor, paired with Intel HD Graphics integrated graphics 615, up to 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and the option to expand further using a hard drive.

It packs a 1-megapixel web camera with support for 720p video calls. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch supports 1C fast charge, and can last up to 8 hours of online video playback, 7.5 hours of local video playback, and 7.5 hours of web browsing. The dimensions are at 292x202x12.9mm, and it weighs 1.07kg. Furthermore, it features a backlit keyboard, and ports include a USB Type-C port, USB 3.0 port, HDMI, and 3.5mm earphone jack. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Notebook Air, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air, Mi Notebook Air 12.5
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Google Play Listed Fake Android Apps With Over 50,000 Installations, Quick Heal Claims
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Start Receiving Stable One UI Based on Android 9.0 Pie Update: Report
Pricee
Xiaomi Notebook Air (12.5-Inch) Variant With Intel Core i5 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart, Amazon Hit as Government Looks to Ban 'Online Exclusives'
  2. Honor V20 With Display Hole Selfie Camera, Kirin 980 SoC Unveiled
  3. Sony Launches WH-CH700N Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones in India
  4. Honor View 20 to Be Amazon India Exclusive, Registrations Begin
  5. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M2: Which One Should You Buy?
  6. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Now Receiving Android Pie via OxygenOS 9.0.0 Update
  7. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Kicks Off in India: Top Discounts, Offers
  8. PUBG Mobile Ban By 'High Court of Maharashtra' Is Fake News
  9. Fake Apps With Over 50,000 Installations Found on Google Play: Quick Heal
  10. Google Play Store Offering Free Credit for App Purchases to Select Users
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.