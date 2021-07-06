Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Tipped to Launch New Mi, Redmi Branded Laptop Models in India Soon

Xiaomi sells a range of Mi Notebook and RedmiBook models in China with both Intel and AMD CPUs.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 July 2021 13:08 IST
Xiaomi Tipped to Launch New Mi, Redmi Branded Laptop Models in India Soon

Xiaomi launched the Mi Notebook Pro X 15 in China last month

Highlights
  • Xiaomi could refresh its current Mi Notebook lineup in India
  • The company has not shared any details about upcoming laptop models
  • Xiaomi is expected to bring its RedmiBook line to India

Xiaomi is expected to bring new laptops under its Mi and Redmi brands to India soon, as per a tipster. The Chinese company has a few laptop models currently available in the country under its Mi brand and seems like it wants to expand its portfolio. Xiaomi has launched the Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, Mi Notebook 14 IC, and Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition in India. It is possible that the alleged upcoming laptops under the Mi brand are refreshed models of the Mi Notebook 14.

Known tipster Ishan Agarwal shared on Twitter that Xiaomi is expected to launch new laptops under its Mi brand soon. The tipster also said that it will unveil laptops under its Redmi brand later this month. If this turns out to be true, these would be the first Redmi branded laptop models to come to India as RedmiBook laptops have been available in China for quite some time. As of now, it is unclear which models will be coming to the Indian market as Xiaomi has not shared any information on upcoming laptops.

The company offers a range of laptop models under its Mi and Redmi brands in China. It recently launched the Mi Notebook Pro X 15 in the country that comes with the latest 11th-generation Intel CPUs and the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU. Under its Redmi brand, it launched the RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 models back in February. These were powered by 11th-Gen Intel processors as well and the in May, it launched AMD Ryzen 5000 series powered variants of the two models.

Xiaomi could bring some of the RedmiBook models to the country with either the latest Intel or AMD CPUs. It could also refresh its current Mi Notebook offerings that are already available in India with newer internal hardware. Whatever the case may be, we can expect new decently priced laptop offerings from Xiaomi, along with more information in the coming weeks.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Mi Notebook, RedmiBook, Xiaomi laptop, Redmi laptop, Mi laptop
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price, Configuration Tipped; Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite Model Expected

Related Stories

Xiaomi Tipped to Launch New Mi, Redmi Branded Laptop Models in India Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  2. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  3. Samsung Galaxy F22 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy F22 Launching in India Today: All Details Here
  5. Nokia G20 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Vivo Y72 5G India Launch Date Tipped to Be July 15
  7. AI-Based Survey Finds Tennis to Be Most 'Euphoric' Sport to Watch
  8. Redmi Watch Review : There's a Chink in The Armour
  9. These Motorola Edge 20 Series Smartphones Are Tipped to Launch in July
  10. Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications, Design Tipped in New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch New Mi, Redmi Branded Laptop Models in India Soon
  2. Social Media Is Broken: MIT Report Suggests Solutions to Fix It
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price, Configuration Tipped; Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite Model Expected
  4. Samsung Galaxy F22 With 6,000mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Redmi K40 Ultra Specifications Tipped, Rumoured to Debut as OnePlus Nord 2 Competitor
  6. Twitter Loses Immunity Over User-Generated Content in India as It Fails to Comply With New IT Rules
  7. Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio G35
  8. WD NAS Devices Vulnerable to Attacks Due to a Zero-Day Flaw That's Yet to Be Officially Fixed
  9. Tech Firms May Be Forced to Quit Hong Kong Due to Privacy Law Changes, Asia Industry Group Warns
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Postpones PUBG Mobile Data Transfer Temporary Shutdown to July 9
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com