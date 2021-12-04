Technology News
loading
Xiaomi Monitor 27-Inch 4K With Professional Modes, Redmi Monitor 27-Inch Pro Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K has a dedicated button for switching between professional modes.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 December 2021 17:24 IST
Xiaomi Monitor and the Redmi Monitor Pro have 27-inch display size

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K is PANTONE certified
  • Redmi Monitor Pro features a 2K IPS LCD display
  • Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K includes two HDMI 2.1 slots

Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K and Redmi Monitor 27-inch Pro have debuted in China. The Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K comes with a PANTONE-certified display and has a dedicated button for switching between professional modes. It features an LCD panel that offers 400 nits of peak brightness. The Redmi Monitor Pro is the more affordable model that offers a 2K-resolution display. It comes with features like TUV Rheinland eye protection, DC Dimming, and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. Both the monitors offer a display size of 27-inch.

Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K, Redmi Monitor 27-inch Pro price, sale

The new Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K is priced in China at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,200). It is up for pre-order for CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,300) for a limited time. The company offers a three-year warranty with this model.

Redmi Monitor 27-inch Pro is priced in China at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,800). For a limited time, it will be up for pre-order at a discounted price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,500). This model is also listed with three years of warranty. There is no clarity on when the Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K and the Redmi Monitor Pro will arrive in other international markets including India.

Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K specifications

On the specifications front, the Xiaomi Monitor has a 27-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) IPS LCD display with 1.07 billion colours and 400 nits of peak brightness. The display is PANTONE certified for optimum colour standards and claims to offer a colour accuracy of delta E<1. The display also comes with DCI-P3 colour gamut and 100 percent sRGB. In addition, the display is TUV Rheinland certified for blue light protection, supports DC Dimming, and is VESA DisplayHDR 400 compliant.

There is a dedicated button on the Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K to enable switching between different professional modes like CAD design, CG design, and more. Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K include two HDMI 2.1 slots, a DisplayPort 1.4, a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and one 3.5mm audio jack. The USB Type-C port doubles up as a 90W power output as well.

Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K has a hole in the stand for cable management and it comes with a vent for heat dissipation. The monitor also has a magnetic cover to hide the ports.

Redmi Monitor 27-inch Pro specifications

Coming to the Redmi Monitor 27-inch Pro, it features a 27-inch 2K (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS LCD display with 167 million colours and 300 nits of peak brightness. The display supports DC Dimming, offers TUV Rheinland eye protection, and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. Connectivity options include an HDMI 1.4 port, a DisplayPort 1.2, and a 3.5mm audio jack. This model also has a magnetic cover for hiding ports and a hole in the stand for cable management.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
