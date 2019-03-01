Technology News

Xiaomi MiWiFi Mesh Router With Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Wireline Networking Announced

, 01 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi MiWiFi Mesh Router With Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Wireline Networking Announced

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh router will be up for testing for a while

Highlights

  • Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh router comes with four amplifiers
  • It supports three Ethernet ports, comes with an app for configuration
  • The router is up for beta testing in China

Xiaomi has announced its first mesh router in China, called MiWiFi. It allows for creating a mesh network of wireline, wireless, or gigabit Ethernet networks. The router comes with four amplifiers, allows wireline and wireless networking, and is able to create a basic mesh network with speeds up to 2,567Mbps. The Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh router is still not available for commercial use and will go through a round of beta testing before it is launched. Therefore, a price tag has also not been attached to the product.

The Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh router is cylindrical in shape, and has a power button on the side that comes with an LED ring around it. It's been announced in a White colour option, and has four amplifiers. There are two independent signal amplifiers at 2.4GHz and 5GHz, a power amplifier enhancing the signal transmission power and a low noise amplifier to improve signal reception sensitivity. It also supports three gigabit Ethernet ports on board to connect to the Internet provider's set top box. After one port is connected, the other two automatically work as LAN ports.

Users can configure the Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh router using the adjacent app on their phone. Xiaomi claims that signal transmission range is good and can penetrate through walls as well.

Just a day ago, Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India, alongside the Redmi Note 7. India is the first market to see the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro even before the home market. The phone comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a Snapdragon 675 SoC, and runs on Android Pie.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi MiWiFi Mesh Router, Xiaomi MiWiFi Mesh Router Price, Xiaomi MiWiFi Mesh Router Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Realme 3 Teased by Flipkart With MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 4,230mAh Battery Ahead of March 4 Launch
Pricee
Xiaomi MiWiFi Mesh Router With Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Wireline Networking Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675 Launched in India
  2. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Beta in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. March Is Big for Netflix India. Here’s What You Should Look Out for.
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 Debut in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 First Impressions
  7. Redmi Note 7 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Asus Reveals List of Phones Expected to Get Android 9 Pie in 2019
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Nokia 6 Plus vs Oppo K1
  10. Realme 3 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of Its March 4 Launch in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.