Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 has been launched in China, adding to the company's portfolio of network devices. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 support, six external high-gain antennas, and one external AIoT antenna. The dual-band Mi Router AX6000 has a Qualcomm processor and boasts of up to 4,804Mbps speeds depending on the connected frequency. It comes in a single black colour option. The router offers a host of security features and comes with a management app that works on Android, iOS, and Web. Mi Router AX6000 has LED indicators for various functions as well.

Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 price

The Mi Router AX6000 from Xiaomi is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,800) and will go on sale in China on January 8. A single black colour model is currently up for reservations. The company has not shared any information on the router's international availability.

Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 specifications, features

Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 runs on MiWiFi ROM based on OpenWRT, is powered by the Qualcomm IPQ5018 processor, and uses a 1.0GHz Network Processor Unit (NPU). It comes with 512MB RAM and dual-band support. Xiaomi claims the router can deliver up to 574Mbps speeds on 2.4GHz frequency and up to 4,804Mbps on 5GHz. It has Wi-Fi 6 support with six external high gain antennas and an external AIoT antenna.

The Mi Router AX6000 is touted to have a natural heat dissipation design to keep it cool with 24x7 operation. There are LED indicators for the system, internet, AIoT status, and network ports. It boasts of connectivity for up to 16 devices, thanks to MU-MIMO and OFDMA. Xiaomi claims the router is ideal for multi-storey apartments as well and will provide complete coverage.

Xiaomi also says the Mi Router AX6000 works seamlessly with the company's AIoT devices and will synchronise the Wi-Fi password across all devices without having to automatically reconnect each one. For Xiaomi phones, it can provide exclusive, ultra-low latency connection for a better gaming experience. In terms of security features, the Mi Router AX6000 includes WPA-PSK/ WPA2-PSK/ WPA3-SAE encryption, wireless access control (black and white list), hidden SSID, and intelligent anti-scratch network.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.