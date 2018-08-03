Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2 has been launched at ChinaJoy 2018 in Shanghai, China. As its name suggests, the new notebook model comes as an upgrade to the Mi Notebook Pro that was launched in September last year. It features upgraded, eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8750H processors over the Intel Core i7-7700HQ powering the predecessor. There is also a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card with 6GB video RAM. However, the display panel of the Mi Notebook Pro 2 is identical to the Mi Notebook Pro that comes in 15.6-inch of size and with full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution along with 72 percent of NTSC colour space. Xiaomi has also brought a Mi Notebook Pro GTX edition that comes with Intel Core i7-8550U processors along with Nvidia GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics and up to 16GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2, Mi Notebook Pro GTX edition prices

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2 price in China has been set at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 70,200) for the 8GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1050Ti graphics, and Intel Core i5 configuration, while its 16GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card, and Intel Core i7 comes at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 90,300). The Mi Notebook Pro GTX edition, on the other hand, starts at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 63,200) along with 8GB RAM, whereas its 16GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 7,599 (roughly Rs. 76,300). All these models will go on sale in China starting August 16.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2, Mi Notebook Pro GTX edition specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2 features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with an 81 percent of screen-to-body ratio and 72 percent of NTSC colour space. The display panel is touted to deliver 300 nits of brightness. The notebook is powered by up to eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8750H processors along with 256GB of PCIe SSD as well as 1TB HDD. There is also 160MHz Intel 2x2 AC modem and a UHS-1 memory card reader. Xiaomi has provided Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos integration that works with the two built-in 3W speakers. Further, there is a backlit keyboard with four independent colour zones and each key featuring a thickness of 1.8mm. The keyboard includes an N-key rollover of 30 keys and five programmable keys. In terms of connectivity, there are three USB 3.0 as well as a USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, Gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI 2.0. The notebook also has dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v4.1. Besides, there is a built-in cooling system that helps maintains temperature.

Most of the specifications of the Mi Notebook Pro 2 matches the hardware of the Mi Notebook Pro GTX edition, including the same 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display. However, the GTX edition has the eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8550U processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics and up to 8GB of RAM. There is also 256GB PCIe SSD.