Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) to Launch on June 12, Xiaomi Announces

Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) is the new version of Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition, launched in 2019.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 10 June 2020 14:14 IST
Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) to Launch on June 12, Xiaomi Announces

Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) promotional poster was posted on Weibo

Highlights
  • Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) will launch in China on June 12
  • Xiaomi is also set to launch a new Mi Notebook model in India tomorrow
  • Xiaomi launched Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition in 2019

Xiaomi will launch the new Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) on June 12 in China. The Chinese tech giant made the announcement on Weibo on Tuesday and as the name suggests, the laptop is a new version of the Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition, launched in 2019. The Weibo post contains a promotional poster that highlight's the laptop's display along with its two USB Type-C ports and memory card slot.  Apart from that, Xiaomi is also bringing its first line of laptops to India on Thursday.

The post on Weibo by Xiaomi does not specify the key specifications of the upcoming laptop. Xiaomi, however indicates that the new Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) will "go further" (translated) than the existing Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition. The display of the new Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) as seen in the poster highlights its slim bezels on two sides with considerable bezels on the chin and forehead — similar to the older Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition. More details about the new Xiaomi laptop will be known during the launch event on June 12.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with 100 percent sRGB high colour gamut. It is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7-10510U SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU and up to 1TB of storage. The laptop also carries a 60Wh battery along with a full size backlit keyboard. Connectivity options on the Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition include HDMI, USB Type-C Port, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi will launch its first Mi Notebook model in India on Thursday. This not only will mark the laptop's India debut but also its global launch. The company is also said to launch the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition along with the Mi Notebook model in the country. The Mi Notebook model in India will carry 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor and it is speculated to offer 12-hours battery life.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy.
