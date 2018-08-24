Xiaomi has expanded its range of notebooks by launching the Mi Notebook in China - to recall, thus far, the company has Mi Notebook Air, Mi Notebook Pro, and Mi Gaming Laptop series. The new notebook has up to eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processors as well as 128GB of SSD storage alongside a 1TB of hard drive. Xiaomi has also provided a 15.6-inch display and a dual-fan cooling system. Unlike the previously launched Mi Notebook Pro 2 and the Mi Gaming Laptop that had Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, the new Mi Notebook comes with an Nvidia GeForce MX110 GPU that comes with 2GB of video RAM. The notebook also includes up to 8GB of RAM to support regular multitasking use cases.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook price

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook price in China has been set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,700) for the 4GB RAM model that is powered by an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, while the Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM comes with a price tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 45,800). Customers have also been provided with another 8GB RAM variant that is powered by an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor at a price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 50,900). All the three variants will go on sale in China starting August 28. Details about the price and availability of the Mi Notebook in other markets including India haven't been revealed yet.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook features a 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare display that has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. There is up to eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with Nvidia GeForce MX110 GPU that has 2GB of dedicated memory and 4GB and 8GB RAM options. The notebook has a full-functional keyboard along with a separate numeric keypad. To make the Mi Notebook sufficient for your daily tasks, Xiaomi has provided a dual-fan layout that comes along with a 2+2 heat-sinking pipe. The notebook also has 3W stereo speakers that are powered by Dolby surround sound.

In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook has an array of ports that include an HDMI port, two USB 3.0, a USB 2.0, 3.5mm headphone, and an Ethernet port. The notebook also has a memory card slot. Further, the model has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. It comes in two colour options, including Deep Gray and White.