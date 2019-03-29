After the Mi Notebook Air 12.5-Inch (2019) announcement just a day ago, Xiaomi has now introduced two more Notebook variants in its home market. Xiaomi has taken to Weibo to announce the Mi Notebook Air 13.3-inch (2019) and the Mi Notebook 15.6-inch (2019) variants as well. Both these variants are powered by the Intel Core i5 CPU and pack up to 8GB RAM. The Mi Notebook 15.6 (2019) will be available in China from April 9 onwards; while the Mi Notebook Air 13.3 (2019) goes on sale today.

The price of the Mi Notebook Air 13.3 (2019) model is set at CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs. 55,600) and it comes with a 13.3-inch display, an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Connectivity options on the 13.3-inch version include a USB Type-C port, one HDMI port, one USB 3.0 port, and 3.5 mm audio jack. The laptop weighs 1.3kg, and sports a minimalistic design with no logo. Xiaomi says that it comes with a metal fan for cooling, and is equipped with Dolby surround sound technology. The Mi Notebook Air 13.3-inch (2019) has gone on sale in China from today.

Coming to the Mi Notebook 15.6 (2019), this model is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 44,300), and it comes with a 15.6-inch fill-HD 1080p display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX110 GPU, and 256GB and 512GB SSD storage options. It comes with MS Office pre-installed, and has a digital input keyboard. The Mi Notebook 15.6 (2019) will be available from April 9 onwards in China.

Mi Notebook 15.6 (2019)

Photo Credit: Weibo

As mentioned, the Mi Notebook Air 12.5 (2019) was launched just a day before, and it comes with Intel Core m3 CPU and 128GB SSD , and it price has been set at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 38,400). There's also a 256GB SSD variant that will retail at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 42,700).