Xiaomi has launched the Mi Display 1A monitor in China. It features a 23.8-inch IPS display that offers 178 degrees viewing angles. The new display supports 60Hz refresh rate, and has a flat stand with a large hinge at the back. The new monitor model is listed in a single Black colour option and is already available on Xiaomi Mall. There's a Mijia Smart Socket 27W fast charge version that has also been launched alongside. It comes with three USB-A ports and is equipped with smart features.

Mi Display 1A price, features

The Mi Display 1A monitor is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs.7,500) and has been made available in a single Black colour option. The monitor is already on sale via Xiaomi Mall. Mi Display 1A key features include a 23.8-inch full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) resolution screen with 178-degree viewing angles and 16:9 aspect ratio.

The new Mi monitor has narrow bezels on three sides, while the bottom bezel is comparatively wider. The display supports 60Hz refresh rate and claims to emit lower levels of harmful blue light. Xiaomi is offering three years of warranty on the display. The Mi Display 1A has a flat stand, with a large hinge holding the display straight from the back.

Mijia Smart Socket 27W

As mentioned, Xiaomi also launched the Mijia Smart Socket 27W fast charge smart socket alongside. It is priced at CNY 69 (roughly Rs. 750) and is up on crowdfunding in China. When it does go on sale commercially, it will be priced at CNY 79 (roughly Rs. 850). It is listed in a single white colour option.

Mijia Smart Socket 27W is priced at CNY 69 currently

The socket comes with three USB-A ports, three standard charging sockets, and a smart charging chip on board to enable optimum output power. Smart features like auto switch off, auto cut off to prevent short circuit are built-in.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.