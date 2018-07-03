NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Yu Y720 Lite Gaming Mouse With 7200dpi Sensitivity, RGB Lighting Launched

 
03 July 2018
Xiaomi Yu Y720 Lite Gaming Mouse With 7200dpi Sensitivity, RGB Lighting Launched

The new Xiaomi mouse has a gamer-centric design, similar to that of the Mi Gaming Mouse

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has launched Yu Y720 Lite gaming mouse in China
  • The new mouse comes from e-sports company called Blazing Soul aka Yu
  • The Yu Y720 Lite is priced at CNY 349 (roughly Rs. 3,600)

Xiaomi has been launching several gaming products in its lineup, including a VR headset, a gaming smartphone, the Mi Gaming Mouse, and a two Mi Mouse Pads. Now, the Chinese electronics manufacturer has unveiled Yu Y720 Lite, a new gaming mouse from an e-sports company called Blazing Soul aka Yu, where Xiaomi is a co-investor. The price tag attached to this mouse is CNY 349 (roughly Rs. 3,600), making it one of the most expensive of the lot. The key highlight of the Xiaomi Yu Y720 Lite mouse is that it comes with a 7200dpi sensitivity.

The Xiaomi Yu Y720 Lite mouse has a non-slip surface, as it comes with a BabyFace coating that is claimed to be stain-resistant. The rest of the body has been created using the TPR + ABS injection moulding technique. Additionally, the mouse comes with a panoramic lighting effect that claims to generate up to 16.8 million colours in the RGB spectrum from five distinct zones on the mouse. They are capable of 360-degree illumination.

Additionally, the new Xiaomi YU Y720 Lite comes with a micro-motion 2000W click life, PMW3360 optical engine paired with a 32-bit master chip clocked at 48MHz and support for 5 DPI preset files for fast switching. The mouse also comes with 7 programmable buttons that promise to give an upgraded tactile feedback to enhance the gaming experience.

Other than the gamer-centric design, the YU Y720 Lite is equipped with similar features to the recently launched Mi Gaming Mouse. However, the latter carries a significantly lower price tag of CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,600). The Mi Gaming mouse has dimensions that measure at 128.1x77.25x40.9mm. It can be purchased via Xiaomi's YouPin e-commerce site.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Gaming Mouse, Xiaomi Yu Y720 Lite
Xiaomi Yu Y720 Lite Gaming Mouse With 7200dpi Sensitivity, RGB Lighting Launched
