Technology News
loading

RedmiBook 16 Launch Set for July 8, RedmiBook 14 II Also Tipped

Redmi’s latest Intel-powered offerings is expected to come in i5 variants as well.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 6 July 2020 19:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
RedmiBook 16 Launch Set for July 8, RedmiBook 14 II Also Tipped

Redmibook 16 is expected to support up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD

Highlights
  • Redmibook 16 and Redmibook 14 II expected to come in i7 and i5 variants
  • Redmibook 14 II may be an upgraded version of Redmibook 14
  • More details to be revealed on July 8

Redmi has confirmed that it will launch an Intel Core i7-powered RedmiBook 16 on July 8. The Xiaomi sub-brand is also expected to unveil the RedmiBook 14 II in China on the same day. While the former will be powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10nm processor, the latter is also expected to rock a similar Core i7 unit. Redmi introduced the RedmiBook 16 back in May and at the time announced that it would be Ryzen 4000 series 7nm processors with Radeon GPU. The Intel-powered variant is expected to be launched in China this week.

RedmiBook 16 launch date

As posted on Weibo by the Mi Notebook handle, the RedmiBook 16 will be launched on July 8 and feature a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor. A full screen experience is also touted. We can expect Xiaomi to also launch a cheaper variant with a Intel Core i5 processor. If previous models are any indication, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage is expected.

RedmiBook 14 II launch rumour

Based on inputs by tipster Ishan Agarwal, 91mobiles reports that the RedmiBook 14 II is also expected to be launched in China on July 8. Just like RedmiBook 16, this one is also expected to be powered by Intel Core i7 and an i5 variant would be made available as well.

It is expected that RedmiBook 14 II may be an upgraded version of the RedmiBook 14, which went on sale in India from June. The older version came packed with AMD Ryzen processors with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB SATA SSD storage.

When the Redmibook 16 was introduced earlier, it was marked by its distinct 3.26mm ultra narrow bezels and an impressive 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It packed Ryzen 4000 series 7nm processors with Radeon GPU, along with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SATA SSD in terms of storage. Redmi has been strictly keeping most specifications and other details under wraps. More information would be revealed upon its launch on July 8.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmibook, Redmibook 16, Redminook 14 II, Redmi laptops, Xiaomi
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More

Related Stories

RedmiBook 16 Launch Set for July 8, RedmiBook 14 II Also Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord India Launch Date Is July 21, Brief Listing on Amazon Tips
  2. Watch the Trailer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
  3. Moto G 5G Plus Features 5,000mAh Battery, 20W Fast Charging: Report
  4. Samsung Launches Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever Plans in India
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 599 Recharge Plan With 5GB Daily High-Speed Data
  6. Uber to Buy Postmates, Expands Food-Delivery Reach
  7. PUBG Mobile Gets a New Update on July 7, With New Livik Map
  8. These True Wireless Earphones Cost Less Than Rs 1,000
  9. Redmi K20 Pro MIUI 12 Global Stable Update Rollout Begins in India
  10. Kashmiri Student Develops SHAREit Alternative to Ease File Transfer Woes
#Latest Stories
  1. RedmiBook 16 Launch Set for July 8, RedmiBook 14 II Also Tipped
  2. OnePlus Nord India Launch Date Is July 21, Brief Listing on Amazon Tips
  3. Samsung Takes to WhatsApp to Offer Contactless Customer Service: Here's How to Register
  4. Aarogya Setu App Now Lets You Delete Your Account, Allow External Apps to Access Your Health Status
  5. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Spotted on 3C Certification Site, 25W Charging Tipped
  6. WhatsApp to Pause Processing Law-Enforcement Requests for User Data in Hong Kong
  7. Uber to Buy Postmates in $2.65-Billion Stock Deal, Expands Food-Delivery Reach
  8. iQoo Z1x Key Specifications Revealed in Teaser Ahead of July 9 Launch
  9. China Urges 'Fair' Treatment After France Restricts Huawei
  10. OnePlus Fixes Security Flaw in Repair Invoicing System for US Customers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com