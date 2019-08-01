Technology News
Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop Specifications Leaked, Teasers Suggest Launch on August 4

Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop is tipped to sport up to ninth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 16GB of DDR4 DRAM.

By | Updated: 1 August 2019 17:40 IST
Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop Specifications Leaked, Teasers Suggest Launch on August 4

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi Mi gaming laptop is set to launch soon

Highlights
  • Three different variants are expected to be unveiled
  • The Xiaomi gaming laptop will sport a 144Hz display refresh rate
  • Xiaomi is releasing teaser posters counting down to the launch

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new gaming laptop, and now detailed specifications of this upcoming device have been leaked online, giving us details about its display, processor, GPU, and even storage. The company has been rolling out several teasers online counting down to August 4 i.e. this Sunday, suggesting that the new gaming laptop may be launched on the day. It is still unconfirmed whether the laptop will indeed be launched this Sunday, or the company will just release more information about it.

Starting with the leak, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has taken to Twitter to reveal key details about the upcoming Xiaomi Mi gaming laptop. He claims that the laptop will come in three variants, and all the variants will sport a display with 144Hz refresh rate. Two variants of the lot will be powered by the ninth generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with 16GB of DDR4 DRAM and 512GB SSD. One of these two variants will pack the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and the other will pack Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

The third variant is tipped to be powered by the ninth-generation Intel Core i5 processor and will include 8GB DDR4 DRAM, and 512GB SSD. This variant will pack a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

Xiaomi's official Mi Laptop account on Weibo has also been dropping teasers every day, counting down to a new launch on August 4 i.e. Sunday. It's been releasing a new poster every day, and it could be possible that the company launches this new Mi Gaming laptop that has been leaked by Ambhore later this week. There's little else that is known about the laptop as of now, and we aren't sure about its price or availability details.

