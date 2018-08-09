Xiaomi Launches Mechanical Gaming Keyboard With RGB Backlighting

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi, this year, has launched several gaming products. The lineup includes a VR headset, a gaming smartphone, the Mi Gaming Mouse, a two Mi Mouse Pads, and more recently another gaming mouse from e-sports company called Blazing Soul aka Yu. Now, the electronics manufacturer has unveiled Game Keyboard, a new mechanical gaming keyboard from the company. Notably, the price tag attached to this mouse is CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,300). The key highlights of the Xiaomi Game Keyboard include 104 keys, RGB backlight, and a metal cover.

As mentioned, the Xiaomi Game Keyboard comes with a custom game axis, 104-key design, RGB backlighting, and an Aluminium cover. The mechanical gaming keyboard is available for purchase in China via Xiaomi's online store in the country, as well as, Xiaomi's crowdfunding platform Youpin.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Game Keyboard is equipped with new independent game feel shaft body developed in cooperation with TTC. The triggering force is between the red axis and the black axis, ensuring a responsive and balanced expression. Xiaomi claims that it has a total stroke of 3mm, making it feel more comfortable. Notably, the return rate in the Game Keyboard is up to 1000Hz, thanks to the Sonix 32-bit ARM master MCU.

Xiaomi says that the Game Keyboard comes with 33 n-key rollover, with anti-ghosting tech. The left large keyboard area and the direction key area support n-key rolloever, the company claimed. Also, the Game Keyboard adopts an ergonomic button arrangement that has been designed to support the angle of different fingers.

For lighting, the Xiaomi Game Keyboard comes with a simple design. It supports RGB dynamic light effects, and users can control the patterns of the lighting to switch between RGB wave, RGB chase, and RGB breathe. They can also alter the speed, adjust brightness, and switch colours.

Additionally, the Xiaomi Game Keyboard comes with a two-colour injection keycap made of PBT and PC. Notably, the upper cover is made of a 5052 Korean Aluminium by stamping, grinding, CNC, sandblasting, anodizing and laser engraving.