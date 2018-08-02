Xiaomi Bluetooth Computer Speakers With 2x12W Output Launched

Xiaomi Bluetooth computer speakers have been launched on the company's Youpin e-commerce store in China. Available starting 10am CST (7:30am IST) August 1 in the country, these 2.0 Bluetooth speakers have been made keeping in mind compatibility with desktop PCs and notebooks. However, they do connect to smartphones and tablets as well. The pair of speakers have a power output of 12W each, with an SNR of 53dB and impedance of 4 Ohms. The pair of Bluetooth speakers is currently being sold on Youpin at a price of CNY 399 (approximately Rs. 4,000). There is no update on whether it will come to the Indian market.

The Bluetooth 4.2 chips in both the speakers are compatible with audio file formats including MP3, AAC, aptX, and aptX-LL. Despite the fact that they have Bluetooth connectivity, the Xiaomi Bluetooth computer speakers will work only when connected to a power source considering the fact that they do not include a battery. Exterior of the speakers is made out of anodised aluminium.

There is a microphone on the Xiaomi Bluetooth computer speakers to allow users to make and receive voice and video calls. A cable is bundled in the box that possibly requires you to connect both speakers to each other in order to play audio on them simultaneously. On one of the speakers, there are volume controls on the front and an LED indicator on top.

This is yet another gadget in Xiaomi's wide range of Bluetooth speakers. In July last year, the Chinese electronics giant launched its Mi AI speaker that comes with a voice-activated assistant, for CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,000). Following on that launch, the company launched a cheaper, smaller Mi AI speaker Mini that comes with a price tag of CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,000) and offers similar features.