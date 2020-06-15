Xiaomi 27-inch Gaming Monitor With 165GHz Refresh Rate Launched

Xiaomi 27-inch gaming monitor has launched in China via the company's crowdfunding platform. The 27-inch monitor comes with a refresh rate of 165GHz and brings support for TUV low blue light as well. It has a 1ms IMBC fast response time and will go up for crowdfunding very soon. The Xiaomi 27-inch gaming monitor can be placed on a table or be hung on a wall. The stand is boxed inside the package and can used if needed.

Xiaomi 27-inch gaming monitor price, sale

The Xiaomi 27-inch gaming monitor is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,500) in China. However, the monitor will go up for crowdfunding at a discounted price of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,300).The crowdfunding will begin on June 17 at 10am local time on the Xiaomi Mall site in China. Xiaomi announced the arrival of the new monitor on Weibo, as per a report by GizmoChina.

Xiaomi 27-inch gaming monitor features

The Xiaomi 27-inch gaming monitor has an 27-inch (1440x2560 pixels) IPS display with 165GHz ultra-high refresh rate and 95 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. It offers DisplayHDR 400 dynamic display enhancement and offers 1ms IMBC fast response time for better gaming experience. The monitor comes bundle with a stand that enables users to either put it on a table, or a bracket at the back to mount on the wall. The bracket is a rotating one to help move the Xiaomi 27-inch gaming monitor in different angles based on the user's needs.

It has Adaptive-Sync synchronisation technology and it also offers support for TUV low blue light for less eye strain during prolonged gaming sessions. The Xiaomi 27-inch gaming monitor has an array of connectivity options — USB 3.0 port, DisplayPort, HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device comes with three years warranty and after sales on site service support.