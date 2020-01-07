Technology News
loading

Xerox Secures $24 Billion Financing for Proposed HP Takeover

HP rejected Xerox's offer in November saying it "significantly" undervalued the company.

By | Updated: 7 January 2020 18:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xerox Secures $24 Billion Financing for Proposed HP Takeover

Shares of HP were up nearly 2 percent in trading before the bell

Highlights
  • HP rejected the $22 per share offer in November
  • Xerox has engaged in dialogue with many of HP's shareholders
  • HP had said it was open to exploring a bid for Xerox

Xerox Holdings said on Monday it has secured $24 billion in financing for its $33.5 billion takeover offer for HP, a deal that the personal computer maker is opposing.

HP rejected the $22 per share offer in November saying it "significantly" undervalued the company, following which the printer maker took the offer directly to HP's shareholders.

Xerox has engaged in "constructive dialogue" with many of HP's largest shareholders, the company's chief executive officer, John Visentin, said in a letter addressed to HP's board on Monday.

"My offer stands to meet with you in person, with or without your advisors, to begin negotiating this transaction," Visentin said.

Activist investor Carl Icahn, who has a 4.2 percent stake in HP and a 10.9 percent stake in Xerox, in December urged HP shareholders who agreed with a merger with Xerox to reach out to the PC maker's directors for immediate action.

HP had said it was open to exploring a bid for Xerox, stating that it recognises the potential benefits of consolidation.

Shares of HP were up nearly 2 percent in trading before the bell. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Xerox, HP
Amazon Fire TV Crosses 40 Million Active Users Globally
Facebook Bans Deepfake Videos but Says Parody Clips Still OK

Related Stories

Xerox Secures $24 Billion Financing for Proposed HP Takeover
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10: When and Where to Watch
  2. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Sony Xperia 5 Plus Leak-Based Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras
  4. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  5. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. Realme X50 5G With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Realme UI Launched
  7. Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box Launched in India: All Details
  8. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Kicks Off on January 10, Domination Mode Tipped
  9. South Korea Starts Universal Super High-Speed Internet Service
  10. Nokia 'Original' Phone Will Be Launched This Month, HMD Global Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Bans Deepfake Videos but Says Parody Clips Still OK
  2. Xerox Secures $24 Billion Financing for Proposed HP Takeover
  3. Panasonic at CES 2020: HZ2000 OLED TV, New True Wireless Earphones Launched
  4. CES 2020: Netgear Launches Affordable Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router and Portable 5G Router With Wi-Fi 6 Support
  5. Amazon Fire TV Crosses 40 Million Active Users Globally
  6. Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon Brings Discounts, No-Cost EMI Offers on Vivo U20, Vivo V17, and More
  7. Top Internet Players Ask India to Be Transparent on Intermediary Rules
  8. Lenovo at CES 2020: ThinkPad X1 Fold With Foldable Display, Mechanical Hinge Launched
  9. Toyota at CES 2020: Plan for 'Woven City' of the Future Unveiled for Japan
  10. CES 2020: Shure Aonic 215 True Wireless Earphones, Aonic 50 Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.