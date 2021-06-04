WWDC 2021 is around the corner and Apple will announce its latest software roster during the keynote. Alongisde iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and others, the Cupertino tech giant is also largely anticipated to announce new MacBook models. A new investor note by Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives offers information regarding the iPhone 13 lineup and the upcoming MacBooks as well. Apple is reported to be working on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. These new MacBook Pro models have also been spotted on a Chinese regulatory database ahead of launch.

Ives' latest investor note, accessed by MacRumors, claims that the rumoured 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be powered by Apple Silicon. The M1 Apple Silicon chip that was announced in November is reported to power these upcoming MacBook Pro models. This refutes Mark Gurman's predictions of upcoming MacBook Pro models being powered by “processors designed in-house that will greatly outpace the performance and capabilities of the current M1 chips.”

Whatever the case may be, the new MacBook Pro models are also expected to feature a new design, let go of the Touch Bar, bring back the HDMI port and SD card reader, and support MagSafe charging.

In addition to this, the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have been spotted on Chinese regulatory database. It has been listed by Apple supplier Sunwoda Electronic and was spotted first by MacRumors. The listing suggests that the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro model may have an 8,693mAh /11.45V battery, slightly lesser than the existing one. This could be due to the change in design and processor. However, Apple Silicon are expected to be more power efficient than Intel processors, and this slight decrease should not impact the battery life on the new MacBook Pro.

The Chinese regulatory database from Sunwoda lists the 14-inch MacBook Pro to have a 6,068mAh battery at 11.47V. This is higher than the 5,103mAh battery on the current 13-inch MacBook Pro. This is likely due to increase in chassis space.

Apple is all set to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 this Monday, June 7. The keynote speech will begin at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) and will be livestreamed for all users across the world.