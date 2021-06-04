Technology News
  WWDC 2021: Analyst Says Next Gen MacBook Pro Models Incoming, Spotted on Regulatory Database Ahead of Launch

WWDC 2021: Analyst Says Next-Gen MacBook Pro Models Incoming, Spotted on Regulatory Database Ahead of Launch

MacBook Pro next-gen models are expected to feature a new flatter design and let go of the Touch Bar.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 June 2021 12:15 IST
WWDC 2021: Analyst Says Next-Gen MacBook Pro Models Incoming, Spotted on Regulatory Database Ahead of Launch

MacBook Pro upcoming models are reported to be powered by Apple Silicon chip

Highlights
  • MacBook Pro models reported to bring back the HDMI port
  • WWDC 2021 will be held on June 7, keynote begins 10:30pm IST
  • MacBook Pro models are likely to feature MagSafe charging

WWDC 2021 is around the corner and Apple will announce its latest software roster during the keynote. Alongisde iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and others, the Cupertino tech giant is also largely anticipated to announce new MacBook models. A new investor note by Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives offers information regarding the iPhone 13 lineup and the upcoming MacBooks as well. Apple is reported to be working on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. These new MacBook Pro models have also been spotted on a Chinese regulatory database ahead of launch.

Ives' latest investor note, accessed by MacRumors, claims that the rumoured 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be powered by Apple Silicon. The M1 Apple Silicon chip that was announced in November is reported to power these upcoming MacBook Pro models. This refutes Mark Gurman's predictions of upcoming MacBook Pro models being powered by “processors designed in-house that will greatly outpace the performance and capabilities of the current M1 chips.”

Whatever the case may be, the new MacBook Pro models are also expected to feature a new design, let go of the Touch Bar, bring back the HDMI port and SD card reader, and support MagSafe charging.

In addition to this, the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have been spotted on Chinese regulatory database. It has been listed by Apple supplier Sunwoda Electronic and was spotted first by MacRumors. The listing suggests that the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro model may have an 8,693mAh /11.45V battery, slightly lesser than the existing one. This could be due to the change in design and processor. However, Apple Silicon are expected to be more power efficient than Intel processors, and this slight decrease should not impact the battery life on the new MacBook Pro.

The Chinese regulatory database from Sunwoda lists the 14-inch MacBook Pro to have a 6,068mAh battery at 11.47V. This is higher than the 5,103mAh battery on the current 13-inch MacBook Pro. This is likely due to increase in chassis space.

Apple is all set to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 this Monday, June 7. The keynote speech will begin at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) and will be livestreamed for all users across the world.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WWDC 2021, Apple, MacBook Pro, Apple Silicon
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
