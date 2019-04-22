Technology News

Microsoft Starts Reminding Windows 7 Users to Upgrade, Recommends Buying a New PC

, 22 April 2019
Microsoft Starts Reminding Windows 7 Users to Upgrade, Recommends Buying a New PC

Microsoft has started pushing notifications to Windows 7 users, asking them to upgrade to Windows 10

Windows 7 users are receiving notifications, asking them to upgrade

Microsoft is recommending that users buy a new machine for Windows 10

Security updates for Windows 7 won't be available after January, 2020

Earlier last month, Microsoft had made it clear that it will start pushing notifications to Windows 7 users, asking them to upgrade their machines. Windows 7 users must upgrade to Windows 10 as Microsoft is set to end support for the operating system by January 2020. Some Windows 7 users have reported that they've started receiving such notifications. Such users can continue to use Windows 7 after the support period ends, but they'll be putting themselves at risk.

The notification pop-up seems to appear when users boot up their Windows 7 machines. It reads, "After 10 years, support for Windows 7 is nearing an end." This is the same notification that was reported earlier last month. Users on Reddit are claiming they've started receiving these notification pop-ups from April 18, 2019.

As of now, the users with Windows 7 Home Premium and Windows 7 Ultimate are receiving the notification. Enterprise users still have the option to use Windows 7 until 2023, while paying for Extended Security Updates (ESU).

The nagging notification can be turned off by checking the 'Do not remind me again' option on the bottom left-hand corner of the notification pop-up. In case users close the pop-up directly, the notification is likely to appear again.

Microsoft has linked a support page with the notification pop-up, explaining the end of support for Windows 7 and what options users have right now. The final security update for Windows 7 will be released on January 14, 2020.

The support page clarifies that without software and security updates, Windows 7 users will be prone to malware and viruses. Microsoft is asking users to switch to Windows 10 and claims it is 'not recommended' to install Windows 10 on your older device, and users should buy a new machine.

In case you're still using Windows 7, you should look at upgrading your machine right away. You can upgrade to Windows 10 or switch to a Linux distribution of your choice.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 7, Windows 10
Redmi Note 6 Pro
