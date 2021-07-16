Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Windows 365 Price Details Revealed, Microsoft Set to Make Multiple Configurations Available on August 2

Windows 365 Price Details Revealed, Microsoft Set to Make Multiple Configurations Available on August 2

Windows 365 will be priced at $31 (roughly Rs. 2,300) a month for two CPUs, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB storage.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 July 2021 16:05 IST
Windows 365 Price Details Revealed, Microsoft Set to Make Multiple Configurations Available on August 2

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows 365 is designed to deliver a full-fledged virtual Windows experience

Highlights
  • Windows 365 price was accidentally revealed by Microsoft
  • There will be multiple Windows 365 configurations to choose from
  • Windows 365 price in India is yet to be revealed

Microsoft has (accidentally) revealed one pricing option for its cloud service, suggesting how much businesses would need to pay to get the full-fledged virtual Windows experience. Windows 365 price details weren't a part of its official announcement earlier this week, but a screenshot revealed the pricing of at least one configuration. Windows 365 is a device agnostic offering from the Redmond company that is designed to let users access Windows operating system through an app or even using a Web browser. It will be available in multiple SKUs to offer users with a list of configurations to choose from.

The Verge reports that Microsoft revealed the pricing of one of the Windows 365 subscription options during an Inspire session post the announcement. The company showed a screenshot that mentioned a monthly subscription of $31 (roughly Rs. 2,300) for the configuration that comprises two CPUs, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB storage. It will be a part of the Windows 365 Business option that is meant for businesses with fewer than 300 users.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that the inadvertently revealed pricing was for just one Windows 365 SKU. “Microsoft will have many more options, both in terms of configurations and price points, to share when the product becomes generally available on August 2nd,” the spokesperson said.

The revealed pricing option may not be the lowest as Microsoft will have a single CPU version as well, with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The India pricing of Windows 365 is yet to be revealed too, and it's possible that the company might implement regional pricing that might be even lower, to account for differences in purchasing power.

Amazon and Citrix also have similar virtual workspace options. While Amazon sells a virtual Windows PC with two CPUs, 4GB of RAM, and 50GB storage at $35 (Rs. 2,600), Citrix sells its Workspace Premium at $18 (Rs. 1,300) per month, The latter has price variations depending on the number of users and tenure of contract. Unlike the competition, Microsoft wants to project its Windows 365 as a simpler and more easy-to-use solution by offering an all-inclusive per-user pricing.

In addition to the pricing, Microsoft has publicly detailed Windows 365 configurations that will be available starting August 2.

VM / OS disk size Example scenarios Recommended apps
1vCPU / 2GB / 64GB Frontline workers, Call centers, Education/training/CRM access Office light (web-based), Microsoft Edge, OneDrive, lightweight line-of-business app (e.g. call center application – web-apps), Defender support
2vCPU / 4GB / 256GB 2vCPU / 4GB / 128GB 2vCPU / 4GB / 64GB Mergers and acquisition, Short-term and seasonal, Customer Services, Bring-Your-Own-PC, Work from home Microsoft 365 Apps, Microsoft Teams (audio-only), Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, Adobe Reader, Edge, Line-of-business app(s) , Defender support
2vCPU / 8GB / 256GB 2vCPU / 8GB / 128GB Bring-Your-Own-PC, Work from home, Market Researchers, Government, consultants Microsoft 365 Apps, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, OneDrive, Adobe Reader, Edge, Line-of-business app(s) , Defender support
4vCPU / 16GB / 512GB 4vCPU / 16GB / 256GB 4vCPU / 16GB / 128GB Finance, Government, consultants, Healthcare services, Bring-Your-Own-PC, Work from home Microsoft 365 Apps, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, PowerBi, Dynamics 365, OneDrive, Adobe Reader, Edge, Line-of-business app(s), Defender support
8vCPU / 32GB / 512GB 8vCPU / 32GB / 256GB 8vCPU / 32GB / 128GB Software developers, engineers, Content Creators, Design and Engineering workstations Microsoft 365 Apps, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Access, OneDrive, Adobe Reader, Edge, PowerBi, Visual Studio Code, Line-of-business app(s), Defender support

 

IT admins will be able to resize the configuration, depending on the Azure licence businesses will have. Users will also get self-service upgrade options directly from the Windows 365 portal.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows 365 price, Windows 365, Microsoft, Windows
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Says Israeli Group Created and Sold Tools to Hack Windows
Windows 365 Price Details Revealed, Microsoft Set to Make Multiple Configurations Available on August 2
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Announced With Rs. 1 Crore Prize Pool
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 9, More
  4. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  5. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  6. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  7. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  8. Amazfit GTR 2 LTE Version Brings eSIM Calling to the Smartwatch
  9. Clubhouse Launches Direct Messages Feature ‘Backchannel’
  10. Poco F3 GT May Be Priced in India Around Rs. 30,000, Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus TV Prices in India Hiked Again, by Up to Rs. 7,000
  2. Windows 365 Price Details Revealed, Microsoft Set to Make Multiple Configurations Available on August 2
  3. Microsoft Says Israeli Group Created and Sold Tools to Hack Windows
  4. Xiaomi Trumps Apple to Become World's No. 2 Smartphone Maker, Samsung Retains Top Spot: Canalys
  5. The Suicide Squad Character Featurette Lays Out Ensemble Cast in New Footage
  6. Poco F3 GT India Launch Date Set for July 23, Confirmed to Sport Dual Speakers With Dolby Atmos, Aluminium Alloy Frame
  7. iPhone 13 Series Tipped to Come With Wi-Fi 6E Support This Year
  8. ByteDance's Toutiao Said to Be Ordered by China to Halt New Registrations Since September
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Launch Date in India Set for July 21, Amazon Reveals Upgraded Camera
  10. Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Lite Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 860 SoC, 22.5W Fast Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com