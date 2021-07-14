Technology News
loading

Windows 365 Unveiled, a Cloud PC Platform That Lets You Use the OS From Any Device

Windows 365 will be available to organisations starting August 2.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 July 2021 20:30 IST
Windows 365 Unveiled, a Cloud PC Platform That Lets You Use the OS From Any Device

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows 365 can be accessed on any device — just like a virtual machine

Highlights
  • Windows 365 will be available in two configurations
  • Microsoft will offer Windows 10 and Windows 11 access
  • Windows 365 is touted to offer an enterprise-level security

Windows 365 has debuted to offer an all-new way to access a full-fledged Windows operating system from anywhere — using a desktop, laptop, or even a mobile device. Microsoft announced the debut of Windows 365 at its partner-focussed virtual conference Inspire 2021 on Wednesday. The new offering brings the concept of a cloud PC to reality and comes as Microsoft's latest product for the remote working environment that became so common with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic last year. Windows 365 is designed to offer a complete computing experience through a native app or Web browser on any device that has an active Internet connection.

Windows 365 availability

Microsoft said that Windows 365 would be generally available to organisations of all sizes starting August 2. It will be accessible through any device including a Mac, iPad, Linux, and even an Android phone. There will be two cloud PC configurations — Windows 365 Business and Windows 365 Enterprise. Pricing details are yet to be announced, though.

Windows 365 features

With Windows 365, Microsoft aims to offer an experience that looks, feels, and has the security of a traditional Windows PC but can be accessed through a native app or a Web browser. It allows users to access full Windows 10 (or Windows 11, once it will be available) directly from an app or using the Web browser. Users will also get access to their apps, tools, data, and settings from the cloud that they would want on their PC.

Thanks to the Microsoft Cloud integration, you will be able to access Windows 365 while switching between multiple devices and irrespective of the device, you will get the same experience. Since the service will run on the cloud, it will not result in any performance differences even when you move from a top-end device to a more basic one.

windows 365 powerpoint image microsoft Windows 365

Windows 365 will let you run apps on the cloud
Photo Credit: Microsoft

 

Although Microsoft already offers Azure Virtual Desktop to offer Windows through the cloud to enterprise customers, Windows 365 is aimed to provide virtualisation that does not require dedicated IT support. However, if a company has IT admins, Microsoft said that they could manage and deploy cloud PCs based on Windows 365 using the same tools that they use to manage physical PCs.

“Windows 365 is really going to make a huge difference for organisations that wanted to try virtualisation for various reasons but could not — maybe it was too costly, too complex or they didn't have the expertise in house to do it,” said Wangui McKlevey, General Manager of Microsoft 365.

Microsoft mentioned that Windows 365 will support business apps, namely Microsoft 365, Dynamic 365, and Power Platform, among others. Microsoft Endpoint Manager will also be able to work with Windows 365 to let IT teams manage cloud PCs provided in their organisations and apply management and security policies remotely from their devices.

windows 365 microsoft endpoint manager image Windows 365

IT teams will be able to manage Windows 365-based cloud PCs through Microsoft Endpoint Manager 
Photo Credit: Microsoft

 

Windows 365 also comes with the Endpoint Analytics dashboard to offer analytics and give access to look at the Internet connection health across the network. Further, there is a new Watchdog Service to let IT teams run diagnostics.

In addition to offering remote access, Windows 365 is touted to be designed to address some of today's security challenges using a Zero Trust architecture. The service comes with multi-factor authentication (MFA) to verify login or access attempts to the cloud PC using an integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory. There are also options to delegate specific permissions such as licensing, device management, and cloud PC management using specific rules. Further, you can use Microsoft Defender for Endpoint for an enhanced security.

Microsoft also claimed that all managed disks running Windows 365-based cloud PCs are encrypted, all stored data is encrypted at rest, and all network traffic to and from the PCs is also encrypted.

The development of Windows 365 kicked off before the pandemic, with some references suggesting initial work started back in 2014. However, the coronavirus outbreak has helped Microsoft test the cloud-based service at a larger scale than it would have done earlier. The company also set the pitch for its new service by replacing Microsoft Office 365 with Microsoft 365 last year.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows 365, Windows 365 Cloud PC, Cloud PC, Windows 10, Windows 11, Microsoft Inspire 2021, Microsoft Inspire, Microsoft
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Maps Rolls Out Real-Time Bus Information Service for Delhi Users: How to Use

Related Stories

Windows 365 Unveiled, a Cloud PC Platform That Lets You Use the OS From Any Device
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  2. Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched in India
  3. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  4. Loki Season 2 Is Officially Happening
  5. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  6. Loki Episode 6: Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains, Explained
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed to Come With 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display
  8. Moto G60S Launch Expected Soon, Price, Specifications Leak
  9. Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro Launching in India Today: All Details
  10. Poco F3 GT Colour Variants Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 365 Unveiled, a Cloud PC Platform That Lets You Use the OS From Any Device
  2. Instagram Is Launching Security Check Feature for Accounts That Have Been Hacked in the Past
  3. Google Maps Rolls Out Real-Time Bus Information Service for Delhi Users: How to Use
  4. Call of Duty: Mobile Beta Test Kicks Off, Brings Content From Upcoming Season 6, 7 for Android, iOS Users
  5. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds to Be Available in Limited Quantity via StockX on July 19
  6. Twitter is Adding the Ability to Limit Replies to Tweets After Posting
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Developer Krafton Lists Known Issues With July Update, Working on Fix
  8. Loki Episode 6: Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains, Explained
  9. Audible Four Months Subscription Offered at Rs. 2 for Prime Members: All You Need to Know
  10. ZebPay Launches ZEBB App in India to Let You Start Bitcoin, Ether SIPs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com