Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 update that fixes issues in AMD-based laptops. The latest Windows 11 software was causing performance issues for some AMD Ryzen processors. It was causing the L3 cache latency to triple and in some eSports games, a performance dip of 10–15 percent was spotted. Microsoft is now resolving the latency issue with the Windows 11 Build 22000.282. Apart from this, the new Windows 11 update also addresses several other issues including a bug that caused Internet Explorer to stop working when certain characters in the Input Method Editor (IME) were typed.

The Redmond company released the Windows 11 Build 22000.282 update on October 21. This is the second build update released after the initial Windows 11 rollout and the first one came with the build number 22000.258. The changelog clearly states that Microsoft addresses the L3 caching issue affecting performance in some applications on devices that have AMD Ryzen processors after upgrading to Windows 11. Microsoft adds that the update also addresses an issue that caused some applications to run slower than usual.

Windows 11's latest update also fixes a host of other problems, including an issue that sometimes caused the lock screen background to appear black if you have set up a slideshow of pictures as your lock screen background. It also fixes an issue that might have caused your Bluetooth mice and keyboards to respond slower than expected.

The new Windows 11 Build 22000.282 update fixes an issue for a small number of users that prevented the Start menu from working and prevented users from seeing the updated taskbar after upgrading to Windows 11. The update also improves the time estimate for how long you might wait to use your device after it restarts. There are a host of other improvements and fixes that the latest Windows 11 build brings. You can check out the full changelog here.