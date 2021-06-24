Technology News
loading

Windows 11 Teased to Come With an Enhanced Touch Experience, New Sound Effects

Windows 11 teaser also gives us a glimpse of the wallpaper design that recently appeared in a leaked release.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 June 2021 18:39 IST
Windows 11 Teased to Come With an Enhanced Touch Experience, New Sound Effects

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Windows

Windows 11 launch event will take place at 11am ET (8:30pm IST)

Highlights
  • Windows 11 new teaser has been posted on Twitter
  • The teaser suggests a new touch experience
  • Windows 11 is expected to have a redesigned Start menu

Windows 11 launch event is still a few hours away. But ahead of the formal announcement, Microsoft has released a fresh teaser that hints at a new touch experience that would be a part of the next-generation Windows release. Microsoft has not yet confirmed the title of its new Windows operating system. However, the company's teasers and the official invite for today's event — alongside the fact that Windows 10 was the last iteration — suggested that the new Windows version could definitely be called Windows 11.

Microsoft's Windows account on Twitter has posted the teaser for Windows 11. It carries a 10-second video that suggests the new touch experience as well as some new sound effects on the new Windows version. The teaser video also gives us a glimpse of the same wallpaper design that appeared in a leaked Windows 11 release last week.

 

The leaked release suggested an all-new interface on Windows 11, along with redesigned Start menu and refreshed icons. Some of the screenshots shared from the leaked Windows 11 release also indicated a new system-wide dark mode and a list of new preloaded wallpapers.

At the Build 2021 keynote last month, Microsoft CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella teased the next-generation Windows update and called it the most significant in a decade. The Redmond company also recently teased the startup sound of the new operating system.

The new Windows update is expected to have a plethora of updates for touchscreen devices and some specific underlying changes to better support hardware based on ARM architecture. Further, gamers are also likely to be served with some new Xbox integrations.

Windows 11 launch is taking place virtually through a livestream. It will begin at 11am ET (8:30pm IST) today.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows 11, Microsoft Windows 11, Microsoft Windows, Windows, Microsoft
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 India Launch Expected Soon After Site Listing

Related Stories

Windows 11 Teased to Come With an Enhanced Touch Experience, New Sound Effects
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  2. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
  5. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  7. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  8. iPhone 14 Series to Feature ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
  9. Poco F3 GT Reportedly Gets TUV Rheinland Certification Ahead of India Launch
  10. iQoo 7 Legend Review: Almost an All-Rounder
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X3 GT Reportedly Spotted on Malaysian SIRIM Certification Site, Launch Expected Soon
  2. Windows 11 Teased to Come With an Enhanced Touch Experience, New Sound Effects
  3. Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 India Launch Expected Soon After Site Listing
  4. Amazon OnePlus Community Sale Brings Discounts on OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus TV Models, More
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Galaxy Z Flip 3 On US FCC Listing
  6. Windows 11 Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Features, and More
  7. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Reliance Jio 5G Network Offers 1Gbps Speeds in Testing, JioFiber Now in 3 Million Homes: Chairman Mukesh Ambani
  9. iPhone 13 Decked With Meteorite Fragments: Luxury Brand Caviar Unveils 'Parade of the Planets' Customisations
  10. Reliance AGM 2021: Mukesh Ambani Announces Rs. 75,000-Crore Investment to Set Up 'Giga Factories' for Clean Energy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com