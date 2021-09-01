Windows 11 release date is set for October 5, Microsoft on Tuesday announced — a couple of months after unveiling the new operating system. The software giant said that on October 5, the free upgrade to Windows 11 would begin rolling out to all eligible Windows 10 PCs and the PCs that come preloaded with the next-generation Windows operating system will become available on sale. The new Windows version will bring a list of changes, including the refresh interface and a centrally placed Start menu. However, it will not include support for Android apps at the time of its official release in October.

Microsoft will start rolling out Windows 11 to eligible Windows 10 PCs from October 5, though not all PCs will get updated to the new version on day one. The update will be available in phases.

“We expect all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022,” said Aaron Woodman, General Manager of Windows Marketing at Microsoft, in a blog post.

Windows Update will allow users to know when Windows 11 is available to their existing Windows 10 PCs. Users will be able to look for the update by going to Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates.

Microsoft has promised to relaunch the PC Health Check app soon to let users check the eligibility status of their Windows 10 PCs. In the meantime, you can get the PC Health Check app in preview if you're a member of the Windows Insider programme. You can also look at Windows 11 minimum system requirements to determine whether your PC stands eligible to receive the new operating system update.

Windows 11 was originally announced to be available as an update on PCs carrying the latest CPUs, though Microsoft last week updated its minimum system requirements to include support for older Intel CPUs.

It is important to point out that only new eligible devices will be offered the Windows 11 update first, while the operating system will reach more in-market devices over time. Microsoft is also working with manufacturers and retail partners to bring the latest Windows version to a range of new Windows 10 PCs shortly after starting the rollout process next month.

If you own a PC that isn't eligible for Windows 11, Microsoft has assured to continue supporting Windows 10 through October 14, 2025. It also recently announced new features including Windows Hello improvements and WPA3 H2E Wi-Fi support that will be a part of Windows 10 later this year.

Having said that, Windows 11 offers a whole new level of experience and features that you aren't likely to get on Windows 10. These include the list of interface-level changes, new sounds and animation effects, Snap Layouts, Snap Groups, and an enhanced multi-desktop support. Windows 11 also carries a deep Microsoft Teams integration to let users stay connected with their contacts and by default shows the Start menu at the centre.

Windows 11 also includes a new Microsoft Store and comes preloaded with various enhancements as well as improvements to deliver updated experiences with touch, digital pen, and voice inputs.

But nonetheless, not all the features that Microsoft announced alongside unveiling Windows 11 in June are coming through the release taking place next month as the anticipated support for Android apps will be available at a later stage.

“We look forward to continuing our journey to bring Android apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store through our collaboration with Amazon and Intel; this will start with a preview for Windows Insiders over the coming months,” Woodman said.

We can safely expect that Android apps support on Windows 11 will not be available to end users until 2022 as Microsoft normally takes a few months in testing a new update under its Windows Insider programme.

