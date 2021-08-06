Technology News
  Windows 11 to Feature Spotify as Part of Focus Sessions; OneNote Apps Being Merged as Well

Windows 11 to Feature Spotify as Part of Focus Sessions; OneNote Apps Being Merged as Well

Microsoft will bring features of OneNote for Windows 10 to the OneNote app available with Office.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 August 2021 18:04 IST
Windows 11 to Feature Spotify as Part of Focus Sessions; OneNote Apps Being Merged as Well

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @panos_panay

Microsoft’s Spotify integration is coming soon

Highlights
  • Microsoft’s Focus Sessions will let you listen to Spotify
  • The feature is present in the Clock app
  • Microsoft will integrate the two OneNote apps

Microsoft will soon integrate Spotify in Windows 11 as part of Focus Sessions feature to help users complete tasks while listing to their favourite music. The development was shared by the Chief Product Officer Panos Panay on Twitter with a short video clip showing how the feature works. Additionally, Microsoft is also merging its OneNote apps into one and this will be part of a series of updates over the next 12 months. The company says it will provide the “simplicity of a single OneNote app on Windows while enjoying the interface and features you're already familiar with.”

Panay shared a first look at a new Focus Session feature coming soon to Windows 11 through a short clip on Twitter. It shows Spotify integration into Windows 11 as part of Focus Sessions. In the Clock app, under the Focus sessions tab a dedicated panel for Spotify can be seen. This essentially allows you to set a focus timer and complete tasks while listening to your favourite playlist on Spotify. A list of tasks can be seen on the page with a timer above it, and the Spotify panel to the right.

For now, Focus Sessions feature is not available in the public build of Windows 11 but Panay shared it is coming soon.

Additionally, Microsoft will be releasing a series of updates over the next 12 months for OneNote wherein the OneNote for Windows 10 available in the Microsoft Store and the OneNote app installed with Office will be integrated into one OneNote app. This app will get new features as well as existing features that are currently unique to OneNote for Windows 10. Those using the OneNote for Windows version of the service will get an in-app invitation to update to the OneNote app starting second half of next year.

If you are already using the OneNote app installed with Office, you will start to see new features when the rollout starts. If you are using OneNote for Windows 10, you will be informed of features that will help you transition to the OneNote app. Interestingly, Both OneNote apps will continue to run in Windows 11. However, OneNote for Windows 10 will not be pre-installed on a clean install of Windows 11. The OneNote app is available as a free standalone version as well.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Microsoft, Spotify, Focus Sessions, Windows 11, OneNote for Windows 10, OneNote
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Will Require Proof of Vaccination from Employees Returning to Office

Windows 11 to Feature Spotify as Part of Focus Sessions; OneNote Apps Being Merged as Well
  Windows 11 to Feature Spotify as Part of Focus Sessions; OneNote Apps Being Merged as Well
