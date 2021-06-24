Windows 11 launch is set to take place today (Thursday, June 24). Microsoft is hosting a livestream of its next generation Windows event where it is expected to unveil the new Windows operating system. The next Windows update will be the successor to Windows 10, which was launched back in 2015. A recently leaked ISO revealed that Windows 11 will come with an all-new interface and animation effects. There will be an upgraded Start menu that comes at the bottom centre of the screen by default. Windows 11 is also expected to come as a free upgrade to Windows 10. Ahead of the official announcement, here's everything you need about the Windows 11 event.

Windows 11 launch event timings, livestream details

Microsoft is hosting the Windows 11 launch event at 11am ET (8:30pm IST) today. It will be livestreamed online, and you can watch it live from the dedicated Windows event webpage.

Windows 11 features (expected)

Microsoft has not yet publicly confirmed the Windows 11 name, but the company has been teasing its “new version of Windows” for the last few days. The official invite suggested the moniker by showing a window with a shadow that has an outline depicting the number 11. Recently, Microsoft recently released a video teaser with the startup sound of the new Windows version. That video was 11 minutes in length, indicating the launch of Windows 11. Moreover, the ISO that was leaked online suggested the Windows 11 nomenclature as the successor to Windows 10.

In terms of features, the leaked build suggested that Windows 11 would come with a redesign treatment that would begin from its boot screen and continue on the desktop. There would also be the new centrally-placed Start menu. The overall interface would look quite similar to Windows 10X that Microsoft introduced for dual screen devices in 2019 and discontinued just earlier this year.

Apart from the new interface-level changes, Windows 11 appears to have new sounds. There would also be an upgraded multitasking experience through new split view options. Additionally, Windows 11 seems to come with an improved Microsoft Store.

Windows 11 is expected to be available to Windows 10 users soon after the announcement. However, a recent report suggested that the new Windows version may also be available as a free upgrade to Windows 7 and Windows 8 users.

