Windows 11 Features Including Snipping Tool Aren’t Working for Some Users Due to Expired Certificate

Microsoft has partially fixed the problem by releasing an optional update.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 November 2021 11:26 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows 11 users can be able to access some of the unavailable features by changing their system dates

Highlights
  • Windows 11 users need to manually download the patch
  • The patch doesn’t resolve the Snipping Tool and S mode issues
  • Microsoft has promised to bring a “near-term resolution”

Windows 11 features including Snipping Tool as well as touch keyboard, voice typing, and emoji panel are not available for use for some users due to an expired certificate, Microsoft has informed through a support document. The Redmond company has patched the issue to some extent by releasing an optional update. However, it is yet to completely resolve the certification problem and bring its affected features including Snipping Tool back. The exact number of Windows 11 users impacted due to the issue has not been provided.

Microsoft said that starting November 1, some Windows 11 users are no longer able to use preloaded Windows apps and features due to the issue with the digital certificate that expired on October 31. The components affected due to the problem include Snipping Tool, accounts page and landing page in the Settings app, Start menu in the S mode, touch keyboard, voice typing, emoji panel, Input Method Editor user interface (IME UI), and Getting started as well as Tips.

To partially fix the issue, Microsoft has released the optional patch KB5006746. It resolves the certification problem with features including touch keyboard, voice typing, emoji panel, and IME UI. It, however, does not address unavailability of features including Snipping Tool and elements in S mode.

Particularly for the Snipping Tool, Microsoft has recommended to use the traditional screenshot-capturing process wherein you need to press the Print Screen key on the keyboard and paste the screenshot into your document. The company has also promised to bring a “near-term resolution” that would fix the Snipping Tool and S mode issues.

As The Verge notes, some of the impacted users have been able to resolve the certification problem by changing the system date back to October 30. You can also go with the patch KB5006746 by downloading the optional update manually via Windows Update.

The latest issues impacting Windows 11 users come just a couple of weeks after Microsoft released Windows 11 Build 220000.282 to address a bug impacting systems based on AMD Ryzen processors.

Problems due to expired certificates are also not new for the Windows maker as it had faced global outages on its offerings including Microsoft Teams and Azure in the past.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
Bitcoin, Ether Record Marginal Hikes; Going Remains Tough for Dogecoin and Its Copycats

