Technology News
loading

Windows 11 to Receive One Feature Update Ever Year, Microsoft Confirms

Microsoft will continue to roll out regular monthly quality updates to provide security updates and bug fixes.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 July 2021 14:14 IST
Windows 11 to Receive One Feature Update Ever Year, Microsoft Confirms

Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade to Windows 10 users

Highlights
  • Windows 11 brings new interface, centrally placed Start menu
  • Windows 11 will be rolled out commercially later this year
  • It is currently available for testing to Windows Insider members

Windows 11 was unveiled last month with a new interface, app icons, and a centrally placed Start menu. The rollout is expected to begin sometime later this year and will come pre-installed on new PCs. Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade to Windows 10 users. It is currently available for testing to Windows Insider members. Microsoft has also unveiled the feature update plan for Windows 11 every year. It has confirmed that only a single Windows 11 big feature update will be rolled out annually, whereas regular monthly quality updates will be provided for security and bug fixes.

Microsoft has detailed the feature update and quality update rollout plan for Windows 11 on its official support site. The company confirms that “it will provide a single Windows 11 feature update annually, targeted for release in the second half of each calendar year.” This is in contrast with Windows 10 update schedule, that received two major updates every year. However, Windows 11 and Windows 10 devices will continue to receive regular monthly quality updates to provide security updates and bug fixes, the company says.

The tech giant also confirms that Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations, and Pro for Education editions of Windows 11 will receive 24 months of support from the general availability date. Also, Enterprise and Education editions of Windows 11 will be supported for 36 months from the general availability date.

Given that adoption of Windows 11 will likely be a prolonged affair, Microsoft assures that devices on in-service versions of Windows 10 will continue to receive monthly Windows 10 security updates through 2025, as well as incremental improvements to Windows 10 to support ongoing Microsoft 365 deployments.

As for hardware requirements, Microsoft said that it has worked with all major silicon partners, including AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm to ensure that Windows 11 can be deployed on most devices out in the market. However, the minimum requirements for Windows 11 are not as lightweight as Windows 10. Windows 11 will require at least 64-bit x86 or ARM processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Windows 10, in contrast, required at least 1GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Apart from the centrally aligned Start menu, Windows 11 also brings enhancements with multitasking and PC gaming. Windows 11 also carries new wallpapers, animation effects, and sounds to deliver a fresh experience. Further, the latest Windows OS comes with the updated Microsoft Store that has a lot of underlying changes — including access to Android apps.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows 11, Microsoft, Windows 10
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Camon 17 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Related Stories

Windows 11 to Receive One Feature Update Ever Year, Microsoft Confirms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Starts July 17 With Impressive Rewards for Players
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  3. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Announced
  4. Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 2G Feature Phones Launched
  5. Black Widow Disney+ Hotstar Expected Release Date Revealed
  6. Google Pixel 6 Series May Offer 5-Year Software Support, Specifications Leak
  7. Poco F3 GT India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  8. Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Confirmed
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Specifications Surface Online
  10. Tecno Camon 17 Series to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 11 to Receive One Feature Update Ever Year, Microsoft Confirms
  2. Tecno Camon 17 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  3. 'Dogefather' Elon Musk Tweets in Support of the Cryptocurrency, Dogecoin Gains 8 Percent
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Announces Ranking, Royal Pass Changes Ahead of Season 20: All Details
  5. Google Meet Adds AR Masks, Duo-Style Filters, Effects
  6. Google Faces French Ruling on Copyright Row With Media Groups
  7. TikTok to Automatically Remove Content That Violates Policy
  8. Amazon Challenge to $10-Billion JEDI Cloud Contract Ended by US Judge After Pentagon Cancellation
  9. Didi-Owned Apps Ordered to Be Taken Down in China Over Personal Data Collection Violation
  10. Tencent's $5.3-Billion Video Games Merger Blocked by Chinese Antitrust Regulator
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com