Technology News
loading

Windows 11 Devices to Get Ability to Run Android Apps, Microsoft Showcases

Microsoft is aiming to give a tough fight to Apple’s macOS by bringing Android app support to Windows 11.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 June 2021 13:42 IST
Windows 11 Devices to Get Ability to Run Android Apps, Microsoft Showcases

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Store on Windows 11 will bring access to Amazon Appstore for getting Android apps

Highlights
  • Windows 11 will come with the Amazon Appstore for Android apps
  • Microsoft is bringing Intel Bridge to Windows PCs
  • Windows 11 will be able to run Android apps natively via Intel’s tech

Windows 11 is coming later this year and it will not only bring an all-new user experience but also allow users to run Android apps natively. Microsoft showcased how it is bringing support for Android apps on Windows 11 through a quick demo during its virtual conference on Thursday. The Redmond company has partnered with Amazon to integrate Amazon Appstore within Microsoft Store to enable downloading of Android apps on Windows 11 PCs. However, the new operating system will also include Intel's proprietary runtime compiler that will natively run Android apps on Windows PCs.

Microsoft showcased Android apps including TikTok that are coming to Windows 11 through Amazon Appstore. “Windows customers will be able to discover Android apps in the Microsoft Store, and acquire them through the Amazon Appstore,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

In addition to offering Amazon Appstore within Microsoft Store for downloading Android apps, Microsoft has partnered with Intel to use the Intel Bridge technology for offering mobile app support on Windows PCs. This will allow users to natively run Android apps on their Windows 11 machines, even when they aren't a part of the Appstore.

The post-compiler technology will notably not be limited to devices based on Intel processors but also work with ARM and AMD machines, as reported by The Verge.

“Intel Bridge Technology is a runtime post-compiler that enables applications to run natively on x86-based devices, including running those applications on Windows,” Intel said in a press statement confirming extensive support for running Android apps on Windows devices.

It is currently unclear whether the new experience will be available for running all Android apps or limited to some. Microsoft has also not provided any clarity on whether users would be able to install Android apps directly from their APK files or require some additional efforts.

But nonetheless, the latest moves by Microsoft have made it clear that the Windows maker is aiming to take on Apple that recently introduced iOS app support on macOS.

Microsoft previously also showed its interest in enabling a bridge between Android users and Windows machines by launching the Your Phone app. It also offered an even better integration with Samsung's Galaxy devices.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows 11, Microsoft Store, Android apps, Android, Windows, Microsoft Windows, Microsoft
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Loki Tamil, Telugu Dubs Premiere June 30 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Related Stories

Windows 11 Devices to Get Ability to Run Android Apps, Microsoft Showcases
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  2. Windows 11 Next-Generation Operating System Debuts: All You Need to Know
  3. Windows 11 to Come With Ability to Run Android Apps Natively
  4. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  5. Poco F3 GT Reportedly Gets TUV Rheinland Certification Ahead of India Launch
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
  7. Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: What’s the Difference?
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  10. iPhone 14 Series to Feature ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency Ban in China Forces Some Bitcoin Miners to Flee Overseas, Others Sell Out
  2. Garmin Forerunner 55 With GPS, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Activity Tracking Launched in India
  3. Windows 11 Devices to Get Ability to Run Android Apps, Microsoft Showcases
  4. Loki Tamil, Telugu Dubs Premiere June 30 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  5. Facebook Rejects Talks With Australia Publisher, Testing World's Toughest Online Law
  6. AI Arms Race Is Here: US Military Kicks Off Initiative to Accelerate AI Integration to Boost Warfighting
  7. Amazon, Google Faces Formal Probe Over Fake Reviews From UK Regulator
  8. Dell Releases Patch for BIOS Flaws That Put Over 30 Million Devices at Risk of Remote Attacks
  9. Panasonic Sells Tesla Stake for JPY 400 Billion, May Use Cash for Strategic Investments
  10. Tecno Phantom X With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Curved 90Hz Display, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com